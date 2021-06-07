Video
Monday, 7 June, 2021
Textile millers demand import duty on synthetic fibre

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Business Correspondent

BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon flanked by association leaders speaks at a press conference at Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) office in the city Saturday.

Textile millers Sunday demanded withdrawal of value added tax (VAT) and import duty on all kinds of manmade fibre to support the growth of non-cotton fashion industry to meet growing global demand.
The proposed budget, did not address this issue although the entrepreneurs of the country's primary textile sector made such demand in pre-budget consultation with the government, textile millers said at a post-budget press conference at Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) office in city Saturday.
BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon spoke on the occasion. He said the government should consider the request as the demand for manmade fibre garment is higher than the cotton-made fibre globally.
Buyers are switching to manmade fibre garments on hygienic reasons and the industry must adopt the business line, he said adding that manmade fibre occupies 78 per cent of the global fashion industry now and the rest 22 per cent industry is supplied by cotton fibre.
But in Bangladesh, the scenario is opposite. Of the total garment export from Bangladesh in a year, 74 per cent is made from cotton fibre while 26 per cent from man-made fibre, they said.
"If we want to grab more of the global market share, we will have to make a quick choice for manmade fibre as the demand is rising for those garment items," BTMA President said.
The BTMA chief welcomed the proposed budget, but he wants some facilities for the textile sector for attracting further investment and for generating more employment. Khokon also demanded the government for fixing Tk 3 as VAT on sales per kg of all kinds of yarn in the local markets.
Currently, the NBR collects Tk 3 as VAT on the sales of per kilogram (kg) of yarn made from cotton and Tk 6 per kg on the sales of yarn made from manmade fibre. He said the VAT rate should be uniform on sale for all kinds of yarn.


