Female student of DU found dead inside bathroom at Azimpur

The body of a Dhaka University student has been recovered from the bathroom of a flat in the Azimpur Govt Staff Quarters in the capital on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ishrat Jahan Tushti, 21, a second-year student of the English Department.

Responding to a phone call from the victim's roommate Rahnuma Tabassum Rafi, a team from the Palashi Barracks Fire Station rushed to the spot, broke open the

bathroom door on the ground floor of the Staff Quarters building and recovered the body.

Later, her body was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and the doctors confirmed her death.

Rahnuma, a second-year student of the Department of Islamic History and Culture said, "I fell asleep around midnight last night. I can't say when Tushti went to the bathroom. The bathroom was found closed for a long time in the morning. We also heard the sound of water falling from an open tap inside the bathroom. Since no one was responding to our knockings I called the Fire Service who broke open the bathroom door and recovered the body. The Fire Service took the body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital."

She said, 'It was raining yesterday and Ishrat got wet in the rain. She was already suffering from cold and had bouts of asthma. She used to take puffs from an inhaler regularly."

Ishrat Jahan is the daughter of Altu Mia of Atpara upazila of Netrokona. She was a resident student of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Hall of Dhaka University. However, as the hall was closed, she used to stay as a sublet tenant in the staff quarters in Azimpur.

Tushti's post mortem was carried out at the DMCH morgue at 3:00pm on Sunday.

'We are waiting for the medical report. We are eager to know the cause of her death,' DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said.