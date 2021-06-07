Video
No end to Ctg woes as mega projects yet to bring relief

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Nurul Amin

Rickshaw pullers wading through waist deep water with passengers on board at city's Muradpur area as rain water coupled with tidal water inundate the low lying areas of the port city.

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 6: The port city of Chattogram has witnessed yet another unprecedented water-logging after a heavy rainfall on Saturday despite three projects aimed at removing water-logging are nearing completion.
Some 20 out of 41 Wards of the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) have gone under knee-deep water following the heavy rain.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Depart-ment has recorded 79.4mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours ending at 3:00pm.
The water remained stagnant in the city for hours and made civic life miserable.
Almost all the low lying areas of the port city have gone under water. Nearly three million residents of the city have been marooned.
Besides, businessmen in Chaktai and Khatunganj, the two business hubs of the country, have been affected as rain water entered most of the godowns and shops in these areas.
The ground floor of the Agrabad Mother and Child Hospital under ankle deep water on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The commercial activities of Khatunganj and Chaktai have been badly affected due to water-logging.
Meanwhile, three mega projects of Tk 5,616 crore by CDA and Bangladesh Army, WDB Project of Tk 1,600 crore and CCC Project of Tk 1,256 crore are now ongoing only to remove water-logging from the Chattogram city.
The three mega projects were taken by the government to free the Chattogram people from the curse of water-logging but have brought no results during the current rainy season.
Meanwhile, all the authorities including CCC, CDA and WDB have alleged that the blocking of all estauries of the canals for construction of sluice gates were responsible for the water-logging.
Earlier, the Mayor of CCC asked the concerned contractors to remove blockages from all estuaries of the canals.


