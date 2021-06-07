Uniform Broadband price fixed

Bangladesh Tele-communication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), fixed the maximum tariff for broadband internet services across the country on Sunday. From now on, customers will have to spend a maximum of Tk 500 for 5 Mbps, Tk 800 for 10 Mbps and Tk 1,200 for 20 Mbps at the union level.

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar made the announcement at a press conference held at Bangladesh Tele-communication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) auditorium on Sunday.

Only broadband internet will be sold at this rate. Broadband internet subscribers are currently around one crore in the country. This number of subscribers is 16 percent of the total internet users in the country. But these customers use 56 percent of the country's total bandwidth.

Jabbar announced the 'One Country, One Rate' programme at the press conference.

Mustafa Jabbar said, "Our dream is to bring broadband internet to every house. Homes in remote areas will not be left out."

He mentioned that there are many demands here. "We will come to you with more positive initiatives in

the coming days after analyzing every demand."

Aminul Hakim, president of Internet Service Provider Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB), said, "Some of the biggest internet service providers of the country have been providing internet service at one rate across the country for the last couple of years. Now everyone will give this service." He said the new rules will take effect from July.

The ISPAB president called on BTRC to fix the price of national telecommunication transmission networks (NTTN) services like internet. "Then bandwidth transport costs will decrease. Internet services can be sold at a lower price."

"If implemented, this can enable more online freelancers from almost each household," said Mustafa Jabbar.

"This is one of the milestones in building a digital Bangladesh. Internet has played the biggest role during Covid-19 pandemic, otherwise we would have collapsed. About 70% of patients took services of doctors from homes through the internet during the pandemic," he added.

Among others, Post and Telecommunications Secretary Md Afzal Hossain, BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder, Vice Chairman Subrata Kumar Maitra, ISPAB President Aminul Hakim, BTCL Managing Director Rafiqul Matin, and Fiber at Home Managing Director Moinul Haque Siddiqui were present.





