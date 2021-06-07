Video
Monday, 7 June, 2021
Gallantry award of 4 Bangabandhu killers revoked

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Staff Correspondent

The Liberation War Affairs Ministry has cancelled the gallantry awards of four convicted and absconding killers of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. They are - Nur Chowdhury, Shariful Haque Dalim, Rashed Chowdhury and Moslehuddin Khan.
Following the decision of Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka), the ministry on Sunday issued a gazette notification cancelling their titles. Ministry's Deputy Secretary Rathindra Nath
    Dutta signed it.
Earlier on June 2, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq gave indication of cancelling their state titles the government has given after the Liberation War of 1971.
Of them, Nur was awarded the title of Bir Bikram while Dalim awarded Bir Uttam and Rashed and Moslehuddin were awarded Bir Protik title for their contributions during the Liberation War in 1971.
The post-liberation war time government had conferred the awards in 1973 and issued a gazette notification to this effect on December 15 of the same year.
In February this year, a probe body of Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) proposed the ministry to revoke the gallantry awards given to late president Ziaur Rahman and the killers of Bangabandhu and their patrons and sent the proposal to the Liberation War Affairs Ministry for final approval.
The High Court, earlier on December 15, also ordered the government to suspend the state gallantry awards of four convicted killers of Bangabandhu.
Regarding the decision, without giving any deadline, Minister Mozammel said that whenever the gazette will be issued, you will be informed.
Regarding revoking former military ruler Ziaur Rahman's gallantry award for the same reason, he said that it's still under investigation whether he was involved with the killing or not. A probe body is working on the matter. Once the sub-committee submits its report, necessary steps will be taken immediately.
"No action can be taken in such cases hurriedly. A sub-committee has been working on the issue to determine the responsibility of the military ruler on Bangabnahdu's killing. In accordance with specific evidence, necessary steps will be taken," he added.
Former military ruler Ziaur Rahman was also awarded Bir Uttam title for his contribution to the war of liberation in 1971.


