Six-Point Day today

Today is June 7, the Six point day. People of the then East Pakistan observed a general strike on June 7 in 1966 led by Awami League (AL) demanding autonomy and release of all political prisoners including AL president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who few months earlier announced the historic Six-point demand for autonomy.

A number of individuals were killed in the strike by police firing and a number of others were injured. From then the day has been observed as historic 'Six-point Demand Day' or 'Six-point Day'.

But, even as the general strike, or hartal, kept the province in its grip throughout the day, the central leaders of the Awami League -Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Tajuddin Ahmed, Syed Nazrul Islam and others -stayed behind bars. The strike would be spearheaded by two young Awami League politicians, Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury and Amena Begum.

Regarding six-point day, senior AL leader and an activist of six-point movement Tofail Ahmed told the Daily Observer, "In the history of our national liberation struggle, the importance of June 7 is immense in realizing the six-point demand. Later, at the beginning of the mass

movement of '69, we placed eleven points, including six points. Under the leadership of Bangabandhu, we achieved independence in exchange for a sea of blood with the mandate of the people in the historic election of '70."

"Bangabandhu was a prudent leader. He believed country's independence from his heart. He had no other thoughts outside of freedom. He led the way in liberating Bangladesh from the shackles of subjugation by enduring imprisonment, oppression and torture," he added.

Another senior leader of AL Amir Hossain Amu, Advisory Council Member of AL and Coordinator of 14-party alliance, said, "The six-point demand was the charter of Bengalis liberation against the misrule of Pakistan, which we were able to achieve step by step through the liberation struggle led by Bangabandhu in 1971."

"Everyone thinks that the blood sacrifice on June 7 strike in support of the six-point demand declared by Bangabandhu was the first blood sacrifice of Bengalis for the independence movement," he added.

Regarding six points, AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman said, "The six-point demand by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Lahore was mainly the one point demand for emancipation of Bangladesh. He demanded country's independence indirectly in 1966 by the historic six-point demand."

He also said by referring from a part of history, "After announcing the six-point demand, the National Awami Party (NAP) East Pakistan chief professor Mozaffar Ahmed asked Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, "What is the essence of the six points you have given? In reply, Sheikh Mujib said in regional language -Hey Mia, you don't understand, there is only one point. I said it little bit indirectly."

On June 7 in 1966, AL launched a massive movement against the misrule of the Pakistanis on the basis of the six-point demand, the Magna Carta of the Bengalis demanding autonomy for the then East Pakistan.

Eleven people, including Manu Mian, Shafique and Shamsul Haque, were gunned down by the police and paramilitary EPR on the day in Dhaka and Narayanganj during a hartal called for the release of Bangabandhu and other leaders detained for launching the Six-Point Movement against the then barbaric ruling clique.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman launched his historic six-point political and economic programme in Lahore on February 5 in 1966, aiming at attaining greater autonomy for the then East Pakistan in the backdrop of exploitation and discrimination by the then Pakistani rulers.

The Six Points are:

1. Pakistan would have a federal structure of government based on the spirit of the Lahore Resolution of 1940 with a parliament elected on the basis of a universal adult franchise.

2. The central government would have authority only on defense and foreign affairs and all other subjects would be handled by the federating units of the state of Pakistan.

3. There would be two freely convertible currencies for the two wings of Pakistan or two separate reserve banks for the two regions of the country;

4. The power of taxation and revenue collection would be vested in the federating units.

5. There would be two separate accounts for foreign exchange reserves for the two wings of Pakistan.

