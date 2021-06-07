Russian Sputnik V vaccine to arrive soon: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said Russia will provide Bangladesh with five million doses of Sputnik V vaccine soon as we are at the final stage of signing the contract.

"Russia will give us the vaccine. We are doing official work with Russia to get vaccines from them and

they also agreed to provide us with vaccine soon," the Foreign Minister told the reporters on Sunday following a meeting with the outgoing Russian Ambassador Alexander I. Ignatov at his office.

However, he did not elaborate. Bangladesh wants to buy one crore doses of Sputnik V vaccine from Russia from next month.

Bangladesh is working hard to find more vaccine sources as its mass inoculation programme that began in February has been hit hard since India suspended the only remaining source of vaccines in Bangladesh despite a tripartite agreement.

In May, the Russian government sent a Sputnik V vaccine sale proposal to Bangladesh. The government replied saying the price should be negotiated further.

"We have proposed for price negotiations. But the price of the double dose of Sputnik V is less than the single dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines," a senior official said.

Meanwhile, Russia and Bangladesh have recently signed an agreement to manufacture Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in Bangladesh on a co-production arrangement.

Bangladesh will purchase vaccines commercially from Russia apart from co-production, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told the media earlier.

"Bangladesh and Russia agreed on the proposal of co-production as Russia will not be able to meet the total vaccine demand of Bangladesh. But there is a condition that Bangladesh will not share the vaccine production formula with others and we agreed," he added.

But Yesterday (Sunday) Ignatov said, "The proposal of co-production is a critical issue."

The health ministries of both countries signed the deal on behalf of their respective governments. The vaccine produced under the agreement can be exported to any third country.

Bangladesh has already provided Russia with a list of companies capable of producing vaccines in Bangladesh, he added.

A procurement agreement between Bangladesh and Russia is yet to be signed but the government wrote to the Russian authorities asking them to reduce the price as it seemed to be high, official sources said.

Sputnik V has been priced at about $10 per shot in other countries, according to media reports.

"We are trying to sign the agreement at the earliest," the minister said.

The government also approved in principle the local coproduction of Russia's Sputnik V involving Bangladeshi drug makers.

On April 27, the government authorised emergency use of Sputnik V in the country.

Russia approved the Sputnik V vaccine for domestic use in August last year. The country claimed that its efficacy is around 91 percent.







