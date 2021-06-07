Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 June, 2021, 9:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Russian Sputnik V vaccine to arrive soon: Momen

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said Russia will provide Bangladesh with five million doses of Sputnik V vaccine soon as we are at the final stage of signing the contract.
"Russia will give us the vaccine. We are doing official work with Russia to get vaccines from them and
    they also agreed to provide us with vaccine soon," the Foreign Minister told the reporters on Sunday following a meeting with the outgoing Russian Ambassador Alexander I. Ignatov at his office.
However, he did not elaborate. Bangladesh wants to buy one crore doses of Sputnik V vaccine from Russia from next month.
Bangladesh is working hard to find more vaccine sources as its mass inoculation programme that began in February has been hit hard since India suspended the only remaining source of vaccines in Bangladesh despite a tripartite agreement.
In May, the Russian government sent a Sputnik V vaccine sale proposal to Bangladesh. The government replied saying the price should be negotiated further.
"We have proposed for price negotiations. But the price of the double dose of Sputnik V is less than the single dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines," a senior official said.
Meanwhile, Russia and Bangladesh have recently signed an agreement to manufacture Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in Bangladesh on a co-production arrangement.
Bangladesh will purchase vaccines commercially from Russia apart from co-production, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told the media earlier.
"Bangladesh and Russia agreed on the proposal of co-production as Russia will not be able to meet the total vaccine demand of Bangladesh. But there is a condition that Bangladesh will not share the vaccine production formula with others and we agreed," he added.
But Yesterday (Sunday) Ignatov said, "The proposal of co-production is a critical issue."
The health ministries of both countries signed the deal on behalf of their respective governments. The vaccine produced under the agreement can be exported to any third country.
Bangladesh has already provided Russia with a list of companies capable of producing vaccines in Bangladesh, he added.
A procurement agreement between Bangladesh and Russia is yet to be signed but the government wrote to the Russian authorities asking them to reduce the price as it seemed to be high, official sources said.
Sputnik V has been priced at about $10 per shot in other countries, according to media reports.
"We are trying to sign the agreement at the earliest," the minister said.
The government also approved in principle the local coproduction of Russia's Sputnik V involving Bangladeshi drug makers.
On April 27, the government authorised emergency use of Sputnik V in the country.
Russia approved the Sputnik V vaccine for domestic use in August last year.  The country claimed that its efficacy is around 91 percent.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Female student of DU found dead inside bathroom at Azimpur
No end to Ctg woes as mega projects yet to bring relief
Uniform Broadband price fixed
Gallantry award of 4 Bangabandhu killers revoked
Six-Point Day today
Russian Sputnik V vaccine to arrive soon: Momen
38 more die, 1,676 infected with C-19 in 24 hours
Ties with China as usual: FM


Latest News
Newlywed bride found dead three days after marriage
Two siblings drown in Gazipur pond
BGMEA seeks central bank support for RMG sector
India announces free COVID shots for adults
India factory fire kills 14
Two bodies recovered in Ashulia
ACC blames other countries’ silence on money laundering
How ethnic killings exploded from an Ethiopian town
Tremor jolts Sylhet twice in 10 minutes
Govt slammed for vaccine uncertainty
Most Read News
Woman murdered at Sreenagar
Landslides kill two Rohingyas
Obituary
China to give 6 lakh more doses of vaccine as gift by June 13
DU female student found dead in Azimpur staff quarters
What is the role of multinationals in our RMG sector?
Bangladesh goes from basket case to rising star
BD lacks execution of environment protection laws, say green activists
Withdrawal of troops and fate of Afghanistan
Polythene: Threat to environmental protection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft