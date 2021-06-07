Video
38 more die, 1,676 infected with C-19 in 24 hours

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Staff Correspondent

The country on Sunday witnessed 38 more deaths from the deadly coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total death to 12,839 and 1,676 people were diagnosed with the disease during the time, bringing the number of cases to 810,990.
Besides, 1,667 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 92.60 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 15,613 samples were tested in 509 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.
The day's infection rate stood at 10.73 per cent and the overall infection rate 13.41 per cent while the overall mortality rate remained at 1.58 per cent.
Among the day's victims, 25 were men, and 13 were women. Of the victims, 37 died in different hospitals across the country while one at home. Moreover, 12 of the deceased were in the Chattogram division, six in Khulna, five in Ranpur, four each in Dhaka and
    Rajshahi, three each in Mymensingh and Sylhet, and one in Barishal division.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,256 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,583 were women.
 The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
However, the fast-spreading virus claimed more than 3,737,500 lives and infected over 173,768,100 people across the world, according to worldometer.
At the same time, over 156,647,200 people have also recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


