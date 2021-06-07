Ties with China as usual: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said relationship with China is as usual without any change and there is no 'deficit' in terms of relations over the vaccine issue.

"Diplomatically, we agree that Bangladesh wants to buy (vaccine doses from China) and they would like to supply," he told reporters at his office.

The Foreign Minister said vaccine doses will be procured from the Chinese company and the Chinese government will play the role of facilitator in between.

"The private company will decide what it'll do. It's their matter." He said no problem is supposed to be there as there is no such change.

Hualong Yan, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy, in Dhaka in a Facebook post on Saturday said 600,000 doses of vaccine gifted by the Chinese government are ready for delivery by June 13.

"It's sincerely hoped that our Bangladeshi brothers and sisters will get the most needed vaccines at an earlier date," he said.

"No deal was made between Sinopharm and

the Bangladesh side till today," Yan said on Saturday.

He said this will be a commercial purchase negotiation between the Bangladesh government and Sinopharm, rather than with the Chinese government.

On May 27, the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase approved a proposal for buying 1.5 crore doses of Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine.

Just nine days after the arrival of the first batch of 500,000 doses of gift vaccine in Bangladesh, China announced the provision of the second batch of gift vaccine doses to Bangladesh. China says it fully reflects that China attaches great importance to the friendly relations between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister said good news is that the US will provide vaccine doses to Bangladesh. "But they didn't tell us the exact figure."

He said Bangladesh needs a huge amount of vaccine doses as it is a big market of 165 million people.

Dr Momen said the first consignment of urgent medical supplies from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) is scheduled to arrive here on Sunday.

As part of its ongoing emergency assistance to countries in South Asia, the US government, through the USAID, on Saturday airlifted urgent medical supplies to help Bangladesh.

The US Air Force C-17 flight departed from Travis Air Force Base in California for Dhaka, Bangladesh carrying over 2 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect thousands of health care workers in Bangladesh.

This assistance, which includes the delivery of ventilators, supports the country's capacity to test and diagnose the virus, increases prevention and control practices, strengthens supply chain and logistics management systems, enhances risk communications to counter misinformation, and ensures the effective roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines, said USAID.

Apart from India and China, there are plans to buy vaccines from the governments of China and Russia, Pfizer Co. from the USA and Sanofi/GSK from France/Belgium.

Negotiations are underway on procuring Sputnik-V vaccine from Russia, and, if necessary, manufacturing the same in Bangladesh.





