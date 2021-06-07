Lightning strikes kill 22 across country

At least 22 people were killed and several others injured by lightning strikes in several districts on Sunday.

According to our correspondents, five persons were killed in Sirajganj, four in Chattogram, two each in Feni, Potuakhali and Satkhira and one each in Madaripur, Barishal, Noakhali, Munsiganj, Manikganj, Magura and Chusdanga districts.

In Chattogram, four people including two women were killed and two others injured as thunderbolts struck them in Fatikchhari, Boalkhali and Mirsarai upazilas of the district this morning.

The deceased were identified as Bhanumati Shil, 40, wife of Jogendra Shil, Lucky Rani Das, 38, wife of Baneshwar Dash, residents of Manikpur village under Kanchannagar union in Fatikchhari Upazila, Mohammad Jahangir, 39, and Sazzad Hossain, 16.

Bhanumati and Lucky Rani were killed and two others injured as they were struck by lightning around 9:15 am when they were working in an agricultural land in Dhalu Para area, said Fatikchari Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) SM Jiad Hossain.

Two others injured by lightning are Malti Das, 50, and Shobha Rani Dey, 45, - recovered after receiving treatment at the hospital.

In Boalkhali upazila, Mohammad Jahangir, 39, a day labourer, was also killed by lightning strike in the morning.

Meanwhile, Sazzad Hossain, 16, son of Mosharraf Hossain of East Domkhali village in Mirsarai upazila was killed by lightning strike while he was working at a field with his father, police sources said.

In Feni, two children were killed when a thunderbolt struck them at Alampur village in

Sonagazi upazila in the morning.

The deceased were identified as Tamanna Akter, 14, daughter of Solaiman, and Al Amin, 6, son of Bahar Ullah, residents ofthe village.

Sonagazi Model Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Palash said the children were injured after being struck by lightning around 10:30am while going from one house to another amid the heavy rain.

They were rushed to local Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them death.

Four people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes as nor'wester swept across Sirajganj and Shariatpur districts yesterday, reports UNB.

In Sirajganj four people were killed in four separate incidents in Shahjadpur and Ullahpara upazilas of Sirajganj upazila in the afternoon. In Shahjadpur upazila, Abdullah 26, a resident of Angaru village, Alhaz Baburchi, 50, of Batiya village and Rafiqul Islam,were killed as a thunderbolt hit them while they were working at a field, according to police.In another incident, Faridul Islam a student of Class IX and son of Shahid Ali of Aldigal in Ullahpara upazila was killed when he was struck by a thunderbolt.

In Madaripur, Aysha Begum, on the way to a neighbour's house lightning struck her leaving her injured at Shibchar upazila at Madaripur on Sunday. Later local took her to the hospital where the duty doctor declared Aysha Begum dead, police sources said.

In Noakhali , a farmer was killed as a thunderbolt hit a tin-shed house at Hatia upazila early Sunday,

The deceased was identified as Md Khokon son of Sayed Munsi.

Police recovered the charred body of Md Khokon said Officer-in-Charge of Hatia Police Station Abdul Kahyar. In Manikganj, a college student was killed in a lightning strike at village Goyer Upazilla in Manikganj on Sunday evening.

The deceased was Mohamamd Shahin, 15, son of Muktar. Mohamamd Shahin was a student of first years of Mohadabpur union degree college., according to police.

In Magura. a women was killed in a lightning strike at Mohammadpur upazila of Magura.

The deceased are identified as Sakiron Begum, wife of Surmahun Sheikh of Gullyapara under Mohammadpur upazila, according to police.

