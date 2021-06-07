Bordering dists running short of oxygen, corona beds, ICUs



A medical staff collects sample from a suspected Covid-19 patient at the Mugda General Hospital in the city on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Public health experts said the situation is likely to worsen if effective measures are not taken now.

Especially in seven districts including Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Jessore, Khulna and Satkhira, considering the daily test, the detection rate has become a cause

for concern.

About 30 patients come to Rajshahi Medical College every day to seek Corona treatment. Many people need an ICU because of low oxygen levels.

Eight people died in the last 24 hours in the hospital's Corona unit while 131 people were tested corona positive. Five of those who died are from Chapainawabganj.

In Satkhira, samples of 188 people were tested in 24 hours and 89 were identified as corona patients. Health officials of the district expressed concern about this situation of infection.

Jayant Sarkar, a doctor of Satkhira Medical College Hospital, said, "The number of corona patients is increasing every day. If it continues the situation will get out of control."

Jessore is also at high risk as a border district. There is also an infection rate of 20 percent.

In the last 24 hours in Kushtia, 323 people were infected with corona, including 37 new ones. Of which 286 are in home isolation.

The situation of Natore is terrified as the detection rate is 34 percent. Lack of adequate equipment including ventilators, high flow oxygen has made the medical system risky there.

Satkhira is in dire state with no corona unit in the Sadar Hospital of this district. Although there is a corona unit in Satkhira Medical College Hospital, it has a bed crisis. Other patients are being treated together with Corona patient at the ICU.

Passengers are not allowed to travel through Satkhira Bhomra Land Port but people are entering with Indian goods trucks. After the initial test, they are visiting the port area. In this situation, the overall health situation in the district may deteriorate, the public health experts think.

Needless to say, the situation is similar in other border districts like Satkhira.

Zahid Nazrul Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon of Chapainawabganj, said, "Some 40 percent of the sample tests in the district are still positive and the more the hospital beds are increased, the more patients are admitted."

At first there were 20 beds for Corona patients but later the number was increased to 30 and now there are 50 beds and still it is struggling to accommodate the patients.

"Many of those who can't be admitted here due to lack of beds are going to Rajshahi. We don't know where the rest are going or how they are getting treatment. Because there is no record," he said.

But many physicians said the exact picture is not available due to a lack of tests to identify the patient.

Infections have also increased in neighboring districts like Chapainawabganj such as Rajshahi, Naogaon and Natore.

In the face of increasing infection, RT-PCR tests as well as antigen tests are being conducted in these districts.

Dr Hossain Shafayat, a civil surgeon in Satkhira, said, "If infection cannot be stopped, there will be no way to cope with the pressure of treatment. It has now gone above 40 percent as the number of infections has increased."

Abu Jamil Faisal, a public health expert, said, "The use of masks should be increased in those bordering district and strict measures should be taken to prevent people from coming out of the house without masks and maintain health rules.

Prof Kamrul Islam, former vice chancellor of BSMMU, said, "Now Indian variant is spreading in Bangladesh. Genome sequence needs to be increased. Otherwise the situation will not be fully understood."







