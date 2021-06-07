Lockdown extended again till June 16

The government has finally extended the ongoing countrywide general lockdown for 10 more days till June 16 from Sunday midnight aiming at keeping the Covid -19 transmission controlled in the country.

Extending the restriction, the Cabinet Division on Sunday issued a gazette notification. The last time of the ongoing restriction was supposed to be over at Sunday midnight.

With the extension, the lockdown was extended for ninth consecutive times after beginning restriction

from April 5 this year. But, the government has been planning to continue the restriction till the infection rate falls below 5 percent.

In accordance with the recommendation of the World Health Organisation (WHO), infection rate of below five percent is satisfactory for controlling the disease. Following the directives of the WHO, the government has taken the plan to continue the restrictions.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has also expressed its concern about the situation, the government may face in this June as the infection rate has started increasing again.

With the extension of restrictions, only the government offices and courts will remain closed partially while the educational institutions will remain closed fully. The government has already asked to educational institutions to keep closed till June 12 and open from June 13. Due to the extension, it's clear now that the educational institutions will not open from June 13.

The notification issued on Sunday also empowered the deputy commissioners of the Covid- 19 vulnerable districts to impose restriction or taking any other decision consulting the local technical advisory committees to contain its transmission.

It also said that all torurists spots, resorts, community centers and places of entertainment would also remain closed during the restriction. The social gatherings like wedding ceremony, birthday party, picnic and all kinds of political and religious gatherings would also remain suspended.

All transport will remain operative with 50 percent of its capacity while hotels and restaurants will be allowed to serve customers till 6am to 10pm.

Earlier, the national technical advisory committee on Covid- 19 suggested that the government enforce restrictions in all bordering districts vulnerable to the disease including Naogaon, Natore, Rajshahi, Kushtia, Khulna, Jashore and Satkhira mentioning that those are most vulnerable area for transmission of the deadly virus, especially for its Indian variant.

The authorities have already imposed full or partial restrictions in the districts. Now, the administration will have the authority to enforce restriction in other districts.

Earlier on May 30, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told reporters that the schools, colleges and other educational institutions will also be kept closed until the virus transmission is controlled. The Education Ministry has taken such decisions. The government is planning so to ensure containing transmission of the virus.

The government had enforced the restriction till April 11 from April 5 this year to contain the second wave of the Covid- 19 transmission in the country. It was later extended seven more times on April 12 for two days, on April 13 for seven days, on April 20 for nine days, on April 28 for six days, on May 5 for 10 days, on May 16 for seven days, and on May 23 for seven more days.

Although the strict restriction was imposed from April 14 this year, the government gradually allowed shopping malls and markets to open their business, airlines and transport to operate with limited passengers following health guidelines and hotels for serving limited clients. The readymade garment factories and some other production related industries were not brought under the restrictions.

At present, nothing except the government, semi-government and autonomous authorities, courts and educational institutions are under lockdown. Everything is open now. But, around 4.5 crore students and millions of teachers are kept away from their academic activities keeping the schools suspended from last 15 months.





