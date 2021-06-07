Video
Scores of people entering BD every night from India: GM Quader

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman GM Quader has alleged that innumerable people are entering the country from India under the cover of darkness by evading the border guards.  
For this reason, he called on the government to impose strict lockdown in the border districts.
"If necessary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) should be deployed to implement the strict lockdown," the JP Chairman proposed.
GM Quader made the remarks in a statement on Sunday afternoon.
He said there should be a strict lockdown in the border districts to ensure food aid.
"Hungry people cannot go without food for long. Medical services at the district level should also be improved rapidly," he added.



Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
