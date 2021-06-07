7 cases of Indian Covid variant detected in Nawabganj

Health authorities have detected the cases of Indian variant of coronavirus in seven workers of Ashrayan Project in Nawabganj upazila, Keraniganj.

Upazila health officer Dr Mohammad Shahidul Islam said on Saturday night that 10 workers who came from Chapainawabganj district were tested for coronavirus and seven of them detected with the Indian variant.

On May 18, the 10 workers came to join Matabpur Ashrayan Project at Nawabganj Keilile union. They all came in a truck along 63 other fellowmen.

As some of them had been suffering from cough, cold and fever, the authorities asked them on May 23 to provide their samples for Covid-19 tests but they refused to do so. -UNB