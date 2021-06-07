Video
Banking hours to remain 10am to 3pm until June 16

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151

The ongoing banking hours from 10am to 3pm have been extended until June 16 for facilitating the financial transaction of their clients during the lockdown.
"Banks will remain open from 10am to 4.30pm while the transaction will be made between 10am and 3pm," said a Bangladesh Bank (BB) circular issued on Sunday.
In a circular on April 13, the central bank said bank headquarters, authorized dealer branches and district-level head offices will remain open during the movement restrictions.
Also, one branch (if the authorized dealer branch is not open) will remain open every two kilometres in city corporation areas. At the upazila level, a single branch of a bank will remain open on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.
Apart from this, branches, sub-branches, and bank booths in the vicinity of sea, land, and airports will remain open. Port authorities and local administration are to take appropriate measures in enforcing health safety guidelines.    -BSS


