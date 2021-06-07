‘Govt should enlist tobacco as addictive drug’

ADHUNIK, the first anti-tobacco organization in Bangladesh that encourages smokers to quit for good, has said the government should enlist tobacco as a dangerous addictive drug in the country.

"ADHUNIK will strengthen its campaign in demanding tobacco control and gradually push for a complete ban on tobacco products," said its president Amanullah Khan on Sunday.

Speaking at a recent webinar, he said the World Health Organization (WHO) enlisted tobacco as an addictive drug way back in 1987.

"We've continuously pressed forward our demand to the Narcotics Control Department of our country to do the same in Bangladesh, but to no avail," he said, adding that it is vital to let the government know how much it is important.

Amanullah Khan also stressed the need for making tobacco products pricier through increased taxation.

ADHUNIK (Amra Dhumpan Nibaron Kori) hosted the webinar titled "World No Tobacco Day: Pledge to Quit Tobacco Today" supported by Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

At the event, Amanullah Khan also paid homage to ADHUNIK's founder President National Professor Dr Nurul Islam, calling him as a 'Dedicated Tobacco Warrior'.

Launched in 1987, ADHUNIK won WHO awards thrice -- in 1992, 1992 and 2005 (Special Award of WHO Director General) - in recognition of its remarkable role in creating a supportive environment for smokers to give up.

"We may lose the battle, but we'll win the war," said the current ADHUNIK president citing Prof Dr. Nurul Islam as a great hero on the war against tobacco.

Khan said tobacco business empires are widening their horizons every day and their lobby is very strong, giving their business a stronger footing.

He said the government should take tougher initiatives to control tobacco products to live up to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's pledge for creating a smoking-free Bangladesh by 2040.

President of Coalition Against Tobacco Tracks and Terrorism (CATT) Ali Neyamat also spoke on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor of Chattogram Medical College Prof Dr Md Ismail Khan spoke at the webinar as the chief guest, while

Prof Abu Taher, Member of the University Grant Commission (UGC), and Prof Eng Fayyaz Khan, Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT), Dhaka, were present as special guests.

A I Islam, Chairman, BOT, USTC and General Secretary, ADHUNIK, was the main speaker of the virtual event moderated by ADHUNIK Executive Secretary Abdul Jabber.

Dr Ismail Khan said tobacco is one of the most addictive products and the government should immediately enact stricter laws for controlling tobacco.

"Besides, passive smoking is also very harmful. No one has the right to actively harm others. So, authorities should have zero tolerance towards smoking," he added.

Prof Abu Taher said the anti-tobacco laws in Bangladesh are not enforced properly. "The situation should change."

Prof Harun-Ur-Rashid, Chairman Kidney Foundation, Dhaka, Prof Hasina Banoo, Senior Vice-President of ADHUNIK, Prof SM Mostafa Kamal, Organising Secretary, Bangladesh Cardiac Society, Prof Dr Prabir Kumar Das, Head, Department of Cardiology, CMCH, Chattogram, Prof AMM Ehtesamul Hoq, Principal, IAHS, and Associate Professor Dr Neena Islam, Social Welfare Secretary of ADHUNIK, joined the webinar as panelists.

Tobacco products to 'become more affordable'

On Thursday, two anti-tobacco platforms -- PROGGA and Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance (ATMA) -- claimed that tobacco products will become more affordable in the upcoming fiscal year (2021-2022).

The proposed budget has kept the prices unchanged for low-tier cigarettes which constitute around 72 percent of the cigarette market.

The per capita income of the country, however, saw a 9 percent increase since last fiscal year, they said.

The proposed budget, if implemented, will considerably reduce the real prices of cigarettes and encourage the poor and the youth demographic to get hooked on the deadly addiction to smoking. The same goes for bidi and smokeless tobacco (jarda and gul) where the taxes and prices have also been kept unchanged. This will put the low-income people, particularly women, at greater health risks.

If the proposed budget is finally passed, tobacco companies will be the only beneficiaries while the government will lose the opportunities of revenue earning, they said. Such a budget will only encourage tobacco business and ignore hundreds of thousands of deaths, impairment, massive socioeconomic and environmental damage this industry causes, they said. -UNB











