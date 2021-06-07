

PM's call for countrywide tree plantation



This year, the National Tree Plantation Campaign was observed in tuned with the theme - "Mujibborshe Angikar Kori, Sonar Bangla Sabuj Kori" aimed at motivating the people to make Bangladesh even greener in the Mujib Year. However, the day was observed across the world with a different theme of 'Ecosystem Restoration' corresponding perfectly with our launching of tree plantation campaign. The same campaign was launched by planting as many as 10 million saplings last year.



As simple tree plantation may sound, there are numerable challenges in the path for a tree to grow and survive. Since a tree requires appropriate space, species, and regular nourishment to make sure it grows properly, it therefore falls no short of a systematic engineering to ensure a tree's growth and survival.



As much as tree plantation is important, it is equally important to disseminate knowledge and tips on how to take proper care of them. That said - a tree plantation programme can only result in achieving long-term success, when planters and volunteers are equipped with the proper know-how on how to nurture the planted saplings.



Similar to many parts of the world, follow up programmes in our tree plantation campaigns are missing. At the same time, it is imperative for our media industry to launch a countrywide massive campaign to inform volunteers and the general public on how to ensure growth and survival of trees.



Last but not least, it is time for our Ministry of Environment and Forest to introduce and implement a detailed Tree Preservation Plan across the country. Given rapid urbanisation taking place in today's Bangladesh, tree preservation plan would help identify places where limited space needs to be carefully managed when developers are trying to accommodate both trees and construction. Additionally, such plan leads to changes during the early stages of development that will preserve important trees and help developers avoid costly mistakes and delays. And the best plan provides adequate tree protection zones that separate buildings, infrastructure, and construction activities from much needed trees.



Planting and protecting trees must go hand in hand.

