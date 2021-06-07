Sustainable embankments to protect the lives and properties

Dear Sir

Natural disasters have become very familiar to us due to the geographical position of Bangladesh along with climate change. Bangladesh has been affected notably by natural calamities like storms, floods, and spates. People living in coastal areas have been affected severely as they have witnessed the devastating face of natural disasters.



In recent times, hazardous cyclone 'Yaas' decimated weak embankment adjacent to the river that resulted in submerging coastal areas. Dwellers of the coastal territory, suffering from inverse situation emerged from numerous natural disasters, have been dreaming for sustainable embankment over the years to curb the catastrophe. Sustainable embankment could reduce the grievous effect of natural disasters. Despite being underprivileged, people of coastal areas remain silent. Thousands of problems they have been facing, including lack of secured residence, purified water, medical aid, more importantly they need sustainable embankment alongside the river to get back a normal life.



Appropriate action should be taken regarding establishment of the dam. Budget sanctioned for forming embankment in coastal areas, to resist the effects of natural calamities, needs to be implemented as soon as possible. Transparency must be ensured so that no corruption happens in the projects.



Md Zawadul karim

Student of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science & Technology University, Gopalganj