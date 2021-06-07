

Experience I gathered as an editor



These journals were the products of ideas and enterprise of two of our seniors in the Dhaka University, Mr Mosharraf Hossain and Mr Zakiuddin Ahmed. They were as affectionate to me as elder brothers from our first year in the University. They passed out before us and instead of taking up employment in government or private job, opted for an independent career as entrepreneurs.



The enterprise they boldly chose to start with was publications. Zaki bhai, Zakiuddin Ahmed, recollects in his memoirs how Mosharraf bhai, Mosharraf Hossain and he ventured to bring out a novel collection of contemporary essays and ideas called the "Concept". The compilation was also meant to be a commercial venture.



This one time publication was financed by advertisement revenue collected from reputed government, semi-government and private financial, industrial and commercial enterprises of both wings of the then Pakistan. In this, they received generous patronage and help from noted personalities of that time. Prominent among them were distinguished Bengali Civil Servants like Mr S M Shafiul Azam and corporate personalities such as Mr Abbas Khalilee and Mr Amir Ali Fancy.



Zaki bhai further recalls that the response they got was so generous that the resources collected for the compilation encouraged them to go for the publication of a standard English monthly from Dhaka. This was the backdrop against which the monthly "Concept" first emerged. Mosharraf bhai and Zaki bhai affectionate as they were to me had faith and trust in my ability to become the editor of the journal. They told me that our elder Shah Abdul Halim, Halim bhai would be the Chief Editor but the main responsibility of editing the journal would be mine. I gave spontaneous consent to their proposal. I also obtained the required permission from the university authority to engage myself in this work.



The "Concept" began to be published by the end of 1964. Using my contacts with teachers and writers I started collecting high quality articles on various socio-economic topics for the journal. From the very first issue, the "Concept" with its attractive cover designed and drawing by famous artist Rashid Ahmed and printed on costly Art paper attracted widespread attention. It was not only the smart appearance but the valuable contents which drew the appreciation of informed and educated readers.



Apart from writings by prominent authors and reputed scholars, the "Concept" contained some interesting regular features. Among these were monthly commentary on major international happenings and analytical articles on politico-social and economic developments within the country. I used to write on national affairs every month under the pen-name "Rafiq Rahbar". The writings included comments on and analysis of such national events as the opposition movement against the imposition of the constitution of 1962 by President Ayub Khan, the presidential election of 1965, the Tashkent Treaty ending the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War and the six point programme of the Awami League for the autonomy of East Bengal etc.



There were also writings on various political parties operating in Pakistan during the years before 1971. Another feature was English translation of stories and essays in other languages. A talented young man, Abu Saleh, used to translate these pieces which were very readable. He used the German pen-name "Derubersetzer", literally meaning de-translator.



From 1964 to 1967 as editor of the "Concept", I succeeded in getting contributions from a galaxy of intellectuals, prominent political leaders who were reputed writers, eminent teachers and professionals of both wings of the pre-1971 undivided Pakistan. Among these significant contributors were noted Awami League leader and formal central Minister Abul Monsur Ahmed. He had acquired fame as a skilful writer of books and articles on political satire in United Bengal during the pre-partition days.



Other noted writers included Dr. Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury of Political Science who wrote a series of highly analytical articles on public administration, professor G.W Choudhury again of the Department of Political Science, Dr. Muzaffar Ahmed and Dr. K.T Hossain of economics, my father Mr B.M Rahman, who wrote on sociological concept of culture and religion. My class friend, Mohiuddin Mahmud Hafiz who was a teacher of History in Dhaka University, in 1965 also contributed a few valuable articles. He wrote mainly on historical an international topics.



Mohiuddin joined the erstwhile CSP in October, 1965 stood first in all Pakistan in the CSS examination. He died a premature death as Sub-Divisional Officer the then Madaripur Sub-Division of the greater Faridpur district in 1968. One prominent contributor from West Pakistan was the Chairman of the Government owned National Bank of Pakistan, Mr Mumtaz Hassan, whose interest was in art and artifacts.



As editor, my job was not only to collect and edit wherever necessary, the articles received but also to supervise the journal's make up and printing every month. This meant that I had to spend a couple of hours every afternoon during the weekdays in the Polwel printing press in Nayapalton where "Concept" and "Mousum" used to be printed. After taking classes in the University up to 1:30 p.m. I went to the press.



At that time my sons Nipu and Topu were kids. The Polwel Centre had shops full of interesting toys. I often bought two of the same toy for them. After a few days, I found that Nipu, the elder one, who was four and Topu, his younger brother who was nearly three years old, handled the toys differently. Nipu broke them up while Topu played with and preserved these with care.



I asked Nipu, "Why have you broken your toys? Can't you see that your brother does not break these but retained them with care?" Undisturbed, Nipu replied, "I have not broken the toy. I only took these apart to see how these worked and could not put them together again". I was impressed by his truthful answer. In later years, in my lectures on politico administrative systems in the countries of the subcontinent, I used this story to illustrate my points.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019.



