

Safeguarding the elderly population



Again, the pervasiveness of lonesomeness among elderly people is high and this can increase because of social isolation. Dementia is another common syndrome among older people and patients with dementia might have difficulties in remembering safety measures against COVID-19, such as wearing masks, washing of hands, or practicing social distancing, which could increase their chances of infection. Additionally, older people may face unprecedented difficulties while seeking help from healthcare facilities because of significant strain on the healthcare systems during this pandemic.



The wrong perception and folklore observed among the elderly residents in rural Bangladesh is also an obstacle in this regard. Therefore, older people are now at an increased risk of unpleasant cerebral, expressive, and physical consequence. Proper strategies are necessary to reduce the negative consequences among elderly people in Bangladesh during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.Amid this situation, the following initiatives could be taken especially for the elderly in mass scale:



1. Due to their limited access to media, it is very difficult to make them accurate through the existing practices, such as information provided in the official websites, newspapers, official pages of social media, and by video messages through electronic media. Therefore, awareness and authentic information should reach to them not only via the electronic media but also via the community level volunteers, leaders, and Imams or other religion based leaders.



2. Trained young volunteers from the rural community can also extensively help by providing facts about how to maintain the health regulations and ensure the sound supply of food at their dwelling during the lockdown period. Again, the mainstream media and local newspapers could provide authentic information to create a positive impact on rural elderly people.



3. Various misconceptions related to the spread, prevention, and treatments of COVID-19 and its associated factors among older adults in Bangladesh are increasing due to reduced social interaction during the pandemic. This misconception is thus of severe concern, as it reduces the compliance of people to undergo testing, and eventually lead to community spread of the virus. Therefore, appropriate measures should have to be initiated in this regard.



4. Many older adults are changing their health-seeking behavior by staying at home and resorting to informal healthcare such as the use of traditional therapies and over-the-counter medicines for self-treatment or to boost their immune system.Therefore, comprehensive interventions should be taken up for intensification social care and health systems loom to ensure wellbeing, promote preventive dealings and facilitate right of entry to healthcare among older adults in Bangladesh. Such multipronged measures would require policy-level commitment and collaborative efforts of health and social care providers and institutions to protect health and wellbeing among this exposed population during the COVID-19 pandemic.



5.For being the declining levels of health and increasing rates of disabilities the elder people need to be supported to originate their financial assistance amid the pandemic. Therefore, the spending of these populations could be supported by transfers from family members and relatives, past savings as well as transfer from the state (i.e. public transfers or pensions).



If Government could implement a universal social pension in response to COVID-19, it would guarantee at least basic income security for all older people in Bangladesh. Again, 'Working age' adults and younger population groups could voluntarily reduce their consumption to support older people to meet at least their basic needs in the family.



6.Mental health is also a key consideration during the present pandemic. Many of our older people do not have access to a digital platform, which makes staying connected difficult. Again, technology can be a useful tool to help out-of-the-way older adults stay connected to their near and dear ones. Therefore, it is extremely important to ensure adequate supply of communicating materials like telephone calls or notes from relatives could also help the elderly feel less lonely.



7.From therapeutic point of view, in case of elderly patients, we have to focus more on checking their respiratory status. Mostly, for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease as well as cardiovascular diseases, since old people with these issues tend to have the worst outcome in case they become ill due to corona virus infection.



8. Along with the front fighters of corona virus different self employed organizations like Bidyanondo Foundation, BoyoshkoPunorbashon Kendra etc. could come in forward to ensure facilities to accommodate elderly people and also taking measures against the pandemic.



Along with the corona virus assault, lockdown in Bangladesh increased community conduction and worsened the healthcare crisis and economic burden. It also has created psychosocial and socio-economic insecurities among people specially the elderly due to the loss of lives and livelihoods. The government should take proper inclusive steps for risk assessment, communications, financialstimulus and a series of strict measures and humanitarian services to prevent vulnerable groups such as the elderly, orphans and handicapped from getting infected and to alleviate their fear and anxiety.



In conclusion, the immediate necessity for safeguarding the elderly population is the adoption of appropriate measures for protection of this vulnerable group from the present global pandemic. All older people should be treated with dignity and respect during these trying times. Scientific data and evidence show that they are at the highest risk from Covid-19.

Dr. A.T.M.Rezaul Hoque is a Professor, Department of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University















