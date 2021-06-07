

Budget and common people



Even Dr Akbar Ali Khan, former Chairman of NBR, former finance and cabinet secretary also commented that there is a mistake in budget formulation. Budget is not just a formality. It is the lifeblood of democracy because 'no taxation without representation' i.e. no tax can be levied without approval of people's representatives. The question is, have they been given enough information? There is no record that opinion of MPs was taken ahead of preparing budget. If we theoretically accept that opinion is sought from them will they suggest anything beyond their class interest particularly when 61.07% MPs in present (11th) parliament are businessmen?



In our constitution the word budget has not been used. A statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government has been mentioned in article 87(1). Economists, researchers, different organisations newspapers pass expert comments before and after budget but common people do not know what is GDP, tax GDP ratio, deficit or surplus, per capita income, incentive, foreign currency reserve, micro or macro etc. A rickshaw puller or a garments worker or a day labourer does not know what happens to him if GDP or per capita income increases or what he gets from it. They remain afraid of price hike of essentials. Pensioners (particularly those who have retired from lower rank and whose only source of earning is profit from sanchaypatra)get worried about rate of interest.



Considering public interest, in some cases, government reduces customs duty, VAT etc on certain commodities at import or production stage but common people rarely get benefit of it. Sometimes price is increased ahead of budget. For instance, mill owners enhanced price of soybean oil Tk 9 per litre towards the end of last May. Probably government has nothing to do here. For price hike traders don't wait till 30th June. They raise price just after announcing budget.



Size of golden jubilee budget is Tk. 6,02,880 crore which is the highest ever in Bangladesh with the highest deficit of Tk. 2.14.681 crore. Expected sources to meet up the deficit are - foreign loan Tk 1,01.228/- crore, sale of sanchaypatra and other non-banking sources Tk. 37,001 crore, and bank loan Tk 76,452.



Total revenue earning target has been set at Tk 3,89,490 crore including tax revenue Tk 3,46,000 crore. Target of NBR remains unchanged at Tk 3,30,000 crore. During 10 months in current fiscal year 2/3rdof target has been achieved. Collecting rest 1/3rdwithin two months (one month has already elapsed) is not at all easy. ICAB thinks that estimated revenue collection will be difficult.



Due to diverse class interest no budget can please everybody but every budget contains some good initiatives. In the said budget of life and livelihood priority has been given on public health, employment generation and agriculture. Tax exemption will be allowed for certain services. Import duty on 46 medical equipments (for combating corona) and some other items will be reduced or withdrawn but question arises -will consumers get benefit of it? Provision for youth employment is a god idea but there is no dependable statistics about number of unemployed persons. Honourable prime minister is asking youths to be entrepreneurs instead of running after job. This is a wise decision which should be implemented.



Proposals of conditional tax exemption for women entrepreneurs having turnover upto Tk. 70,00,000/-, 10-year tax holiday for made in Bangladesh brand, 250-bed general and200-bed specialised hospitalsoutside Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur and Chittagong are encouraging. Such hospitals require huge financial investment but nothing has been clarified about source of investment. Moreover, only exemption from tax is not an essential precondition to investment.



Continuation of cash incentive for export of readymade garments is a good decision but not workers, only owners get benefit from it. Proposal of tax rebate for employers having 10% or 100 transgender employees is a good idea but will transgender persons be interested to work leaving their traditional habit? Or, will competent transgender workers be available? Enhancing allowance to Tk. 20,000 from Tk. 12,000 per month is a tribute to freedom fighters. Expanding social safety net will be beneficial to more people.



Allocation of ministries has been increased but only allocation of money is not sufficient, ability to utilise it also important. It has been worked out that during 10 months of current financial year health ministry could not spend 80% of its allocation on corona pandemic. Dr Devpriya Bhattacharya, a former advisor of caretaker government, has said that implementation, monitoring, evaluation division mainly analyses the amount of expenditure in particular projects but only spending money never means success of implementation of budget. For example, if Tk 90 out of 100 of a project is spent during scheduled time then it is declared that 90% success has been achieved but it is never analysed whether that 90% expenditure provides 90% benefit for stakeholders. Unscrupulous spending is nothing but squandering.



There is always a trend to spend money towards the end of financial year which is a corrupt practice because there are instances that without doing any work bill is collected hurriedly. As proposed in budget, price of some imported items will increase but it matters nothing to those who are habituated with using these products. As they normally belong to solvent class they will use it whatever be the price. Proposal to collect tax 15% from private universities, medical and technical colleges may be tough to implement. Expected fall of price of some items sounds sweet but experience shows that it rarely happens.



As usual, ruling party has hailed the budget and oppositions have criticised it as a continuation of corruption that will lead the country to economic anarchy. Businessmen are happy but nothing has been done for benefit of common people. Dr Farasuddin has called it promissory and positive but corruption and wastage has not been considered. Dr. Atiur Rahman has termed budget as cautious but growth-oriented. Providing no opportunity for legalising black money has been cautiously appreciated.



Common people have no ability or opportunity to comment on budget. They only want scope to work, to live on coarse rice and coarse cloth. Finance minister has claimed that challenge creates opportunity but who will face that challenge? Will common people get any opportunity?

The writer is a former

Commissioner of Taxes







