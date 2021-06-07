Video
Three minors among four drown in three districts

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Four people including three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Kurigram, Natore and Kishoreganj, in two days.
KURIGRAM: Two minor boys drowned in separate incidents in Chilmari and Nageshwari upazilas of the district in two days.
A minor boy drowned in a pond in Chilmari Upazila on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Ariful Islam Hridoy, 7, son of Md Abdul Haqim, a resident of Sarkerpara Village under Ramna Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Hridoy went missing in a pond in the area at noon while he along with other children was bathing in it.
Later, locals rescued him and took to Chilmari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Hridoy dead.
On the other hand, a minor child drowned in a water body in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Deceased Mostakin Ahmed, 2, was the son of Manju Mia of Sabder Mor Daulater Village in the upazila.
The deceased's uncle village police Saiful Islam said Mostakim's seven-year-old sister Mousumi was collecting water hyacinth from a water body near their house at around 9am while he was sitting beside that water body.
At one point, Mostakim fell in the water body and went missing there.
Later, locals found his body and recovered it from the water body.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A minor child drowned in a pond in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Sajal Hossain, 5, son of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Atua Village in the upazila.
Majhgaon Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Alim said Sajal went missing in a pond in the area while he along with his friends was taking bath in it.
Sajal's friend Ariful also went missing in the pond when he tried to save his friend.
Hearing cry for help, locals rescued them and rushed to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sajal dead.
Ariful was shifted to Natore Sadar Hospital from there in critical condition, the UP chairman added.
KISHOREGANJ: A physically-disabled youth drowned in the Bonny River in Itna Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Deceased Abu Shahed, 30, was the son of Habibur Rahman, a resident of Raji Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Abu Shahed went missing in the river in the afternoon while bathing in it.
After searching, police recovered his floating body from the river.
Officer-in-Charge of Itna Police Station Muhammad Murshed Zaman confirmed the incident.


