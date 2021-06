Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, MP, donated Tk 1.5 lakh to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex

















Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, MP, donated Tk 1.5 lakh to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex in Noakhali on Sunday for purchasing saline on an emergency basis. RMO of the hospital Shayela Sultana Juma received the donation money from BCL Subarnachar Unit President Abdullah Al Mamun Javed and other AL activists. photo: observer