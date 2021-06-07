Three women crushed under train in two districts

Three women have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Gazipur and Rajshahi, on Saturday.

GAZIPUR: Two women were crushed under a train in Salna Tekibari area in the city on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Morsheda Begum, 30, wife of Abdul Motaleb of Kalakanda area in Dewanganj Upazila of Jamalpur, and Sajeda Akhter, 50, wife of Helal Uddin of Pashchim Pulia area in Sadar Upazila of Gaibandha. They lived in a rented house in Tekibari area in the city.

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Gazipur Metropolitan Sadar Police Station (PS) said the Chilahati-bound 'Nil Sagar Express Train' hit the women in the area on the Dhaka-Rajshahi Railway in the morning while they were collecting mango, which left them dead on the spot.

Being informed, railway police recovered the bodies and sent those to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: A woman was crushed under a train in Kadamshahar area of Godagari Upazila in the district early Saturday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 30, could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Rajshahi Railway PS Shahidul Islam said she was crushed under a Rajshahi-bound freight train from Chapainawabganj in the area at around 3:45am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for an autopsy, the SI added.











