Five found dead in five districts

Five people including two women and a teenage girl were found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Magura, Sirajganj, Naogaon, Noakhali and Kushtia, in three days.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: Police recovered the body of a man in a sack in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Azizur Rahman, 30, a resident of Sangkochkhali Village in Shalikha Upazila of the district. He worked at a medicine company in Dhaka.

Police sources said locals spotted a sack in an abandoned pond in Kalukandi Village of the upazila in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered body in the sack, while head and one leg are still missing.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohammadpur Police Station (PS) Tarak Biswas confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of a woman from a pond in Raiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sohagi Rani, 40, wife of Santosh Gun, a resident of Nimgachhi Village under the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the floating body in a pond in the area at around 11pm on Friday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Saturday morning and sent it to Sirajganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Raiganj PS OC Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: An elderly man was found dead in Porsha Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 75, could not be known immediately.

Porsha Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mahbub Hasan said locals saw the elderly man lying on the road in Nitpur area at night and took him to the upazila health complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Locals assume the man died naturally.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Porsha PS OC Shafiul Azam Khan confirmed the matter.

CHATKHIL, NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a teenage girl from Chatkhil Upazila in the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Jasmine Akhter, 17, daughter of Khokan, a resident of Puroshattampur Village in the upazila.

Chatkhil PS OC Anwarul Islam said locals saw the body of Jasmine hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 7:30pm, the OC added.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Police recovered the body of a woman from a cropland in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shyamoli, 30, daughter of Tajmel Ali, a resident of Ghoramara Village under Aria Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shyamoli went out of the house with a mobile phone on Thursday night, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted her body at a cropland in the area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Daulatpur PS OC Md Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident.







