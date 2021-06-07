Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 June, 2021, 9:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Hundreds of cattle floated away

Tidal surge damages mangrove forests at Char Fasson

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Shipu Farazi

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, June 6: Newly raised mangrove forests were damaged in Char Fasson Upazila of the district while hundreds of cattle died or got floated away with tidal surge triggered by Cyclone Yaas impact on the Bay of Bengal.
According to sources at the Department of Forest (DoF)-Bhola, many wild animals including deer got washed away from different chars of the upazila including Dhalchar, Char Nizam, and Char Kukri Mukri; also new mangrove forests were damaged.
One dead deer got floated to near sluice gate area of the upazila. Also coast guard recovered a slaughtered deer from Nazrul Nagar Union. Besides, DoF rescued two floated but live calves of deer from Char Nizam area and released these in the forest.
DoF authorities said, 40 per cent raised forests in Char Fasson Upazila have been damaged; after being flooded, tree plants and  saplings on hundreds of hectares of land were damaged. But the total damage of forest in the upazila could not be estimated as all the damaged areas are not reached, said DoF Officer Toufikur Rahman.
from detached areas like Dhalchar, Char Kukri Mukri, Char Nizam, and Mujibnagar, hundreds of cows, buffalos, goats, ewes, ducks and hens were washed away. According to the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS)-Char Fasson, 11 cows, 8 buffaloes, 3 goats, 20 ewes, and about 1,500 ducks and hens died.
According to local sources, on May 24, four buffaloes and 6 cows of Lokman, who is living in the river-adjacent area, were suddenly floated away with tidal water. From the same area, 10 ewes and 8 goats of Babul Mia, 5 cows of Siddik and 2 ones of Alamgir were also washed away. Besides, 2 cows of Mosarraf and Selim also died.
In Char Patila area of the Char Kukri Mukri, 3 cows of a farm, and 1 cow and 2 ewes of Gias Uddin died from sinking in tidal water.
In addition, 1 cow and 3 goats of Harun died, and about 20 duck-hen of Faruk were washed away.
After being impacted by Yaas, like Lokman and Mosarraf, many others' cattle either died or floated away from different areas of the upazila.
Dhalchar Union Chairman Abdus Salam Hawladar said, over 250 cows, about 1,000 goats, and 187 buffaloes went missing. Growers would rear these cattle on contract basis on the house premises.
Chairman of Char Kukri Mukri Abul Hasem Mahajan said, insolvent women and farmers were rearing these cow, goat, duck and hen for their financial solvencies; but the tide has made a huge damage to them.
Acting Officer of DoLS in the upazila Dr. Atikur Rahman said, 27,041 cows, 18,072 buffaloes, 8,000 goats, 547 ewes, 10,783 hens, and 4,874 ducks were affected due to tidal surge. According to him, the damage cost was estimated at about Taka one crore.
Besides, hundreds of acres of croplands, grasses and straws were destroyed, he mentioned.
At present, there has been serious cattle feed crisis in these char areas, he added.
He further said, there is still stranded salty water in almost all ponds, beels and marshes.
As a result, he mentioned again, cattle are getting affected by diarrhoea for drinking the salty water.
In these coastal areas, three veterinary medical teams are working with vaccination and other treatment services, he concluded.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three minors among four drown in three districts
Chattogram Range DIG Anwar Hossain, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar)
Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, MP, donated Tk 1.5 lakh to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex
Three women crushed under train in two districts
Five found dead in five districts
The foundation work of Muktijoddha Ayub Ahmad Primary School
Tidal surge damages mangrove forests at Char Fasson
Peanut growers eye bumper yield in Rajshahi


Latest News
Newlywed bride found dead three days after marriage
Two siblings drown in Gazipur pond
BGMEA seeks central bank support for RMG sector
India announces free COVID shots for adults
India factory fire kills 14
Two bodies recovered in Ashulia
ACC blames other countries’ silence on money laundering
How ethnic killings exploded from an Ethiopian town
Tremor jolts Sylhet twice in 10 minutes
Govt slammed for vaccine uncertainty
Most Read News
Woman murdered at Sreenagar
Landslides kill two Rohingyas
Obituary
China to give 6 lakh more doses of vaccine as gift by June 13
DU female student found dead in Azimpur staff quarters
What is the role of multinationals in our RMG sector?
Bangladesh goes from basket case to rising star
BD lacks execution of environment protection laws, say green activists
Withdrawal of troops and fate of Afghanistan
Polythene: Threat to environmental protection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft