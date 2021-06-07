Tidal surge damages mangrove forests at Char Fasson

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, June 6: Newly raised mangrove forests were damaged in Char Fasson Upazila of the district while hundreds of cattle died or got floated away with tidal surge triggered by Cyclone Yaas impact on the Bay of Bengal.

According to sources at the Department of Forest (DoF)-Bhola, many wild animals including deer got washed away from different chars of the upazila including Dhalchar, Char Nizam, and Char Kukri Mukri; also new mangrove forests were damaged.

One dead deer got floated to near sluice gate area of the upazila. Also coast guard recovered a slaughtered deer from Nazrul Nagar Union. Besides, DoF rescued two floated but live calves of deer from Char Nizam area and released these in the forest.

DoF authorities said, 40 per cent raised forests in Char Fasson Upazila have been damaged; after being flooded, tree plants and saplings on hundreds of hectares of land were damaged. But the total damage of forest in the upazila could not be estimated as all the damaged areas are not reached, said DoF Officer Toufikur Rahman.

from detached areas like Dhalchar, Char Kukri Mukri, Char Nizam, and Mujibnagar, hundreds of cows, buffalos, goats, ewes, ducks and hens were washed away. According to the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS)-Char Fasson, 11 cows, 8 buffaloes, 3 goats, 20 ewes, and about 1,500 ducks and hens died.

According to local sources, on May 24, four buffaloes and 6 cows of Lokman, who is living in the river-adjacent area, were suddenly floated away with tidal water. From the same area, 10 ewes and 8 goats of Babul Mia, 5 cows of Siddik and 2 ones of Alamgir were also washed away. Besides, 2 cows of Mosarraf and Selim also died.

In Char Patila area of the Char Kukri Mukri, 3 cows of a farm, and 1 cow and 2 ewes of Gias Uddin died from sinking in tidal water.

In addition, 1 cow and 3 goats of Harun died, and about 20 duck-hen of Faruk were washed away.

After being impacted by Yaas, like Lokman and Mosarraf, many others' cattle either died or floated away from different areas of the upazila.

Dhalchar Union Chairman Abdus Salam Hawladar said, over 250 cows, about 1,000 goats, and 187 buffaloes went missing. Growers would rear these cattle on contract basis on the house premises.

Chairman of Char Kukri Mukri Abul Hasem Mahajan said, insolvent women and farmers were rearing these cow, goat, duck and hen for their financial solvencies; but the tide has made a huge damage to them.

Acting Officer of DoLS in the upazila Dr. Atikur Rahman said, 27,041 cows, 18,072 buffaloes, 8,000 goats, 547 ewes, 10,783 hens, and 4,874 ducks were affected due to tidal surge. According to him, the damage cost was estimated at about Taka one crore.

Besides, hundreds of acres of croplands, grasses and straws were destroyed, he mentioned.

At present, there has been serious cattle feed crisis in these char areas, he added.

He further said, there is still stranded salty water in almost all ponds, beels and marshes.

As a result, he mentioned again, cattle are getting affected by diarrhoea for drinking the salty water.

In these coastal areas, three veterinary medical teams are working with vaccination and other treatment services, he concluded.









