Monday, 7 June, 2021, 9:33 PM
Peanut growers eye bumper yield in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Our Correspondent

A peanut field in Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi. photo: observer

A peanut field in Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, June 6: Peanut growers in Bagha Upazila of the district expect bumper production due to favourable weather.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), farmers have cultivated peanut on over 250 hectares (ha) of land including char area.
The farmed land size is much more than the target. The farmed varieties of peanut included Chinese variety largely.
Varieties of peanut have been farmed in different areas of the upazila including Daudpur, Palashi, Palashi Fatepur, Nichpalashi, Kalidaskhali, Chakrajpur, Bhiyapara, Choumadiya, Tiktikipara, Diyarkadirpur, Kadirpur, Manikchar, and Tamadhiyar Char under Chakrajapur Union.
Fair weather and rainfall have made a great help to the growth of plants, now at fruit-giving stage. Growers hope good yield if the current weather condition makes no harm.
Royez Uddin, peanut grower of Chakrajapur Village, said, sandy lands are suitable for peanut farming; farmers are showing high interest to enhance peanut farming.
Mehedi Mollah of Kadirpur Char said, he has cultivated peanut on eight bighas at Tk 18,000. For regular monitoring by upazila agricultural officers and for proper nursing, the pest attack has decreased.  So, he and others are expecting good yield and fair market price.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan said, farmers have started cultivating peanut taking necessary advice from the DAE office in the upazila as they got fair price in the last year. He mentioned, upazila DAE office is assisting farmers with various suggestions including seed sowing, rearing, and insecticide using.


« PreviousNext »

