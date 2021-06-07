Snakebite kills teenager at Baraigram

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, June 6: A teenage boy died from snakebite in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Sajib Hossain, 13, was the son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Natabaria Village under Majhgaon Union in the upazila.

Majhgaon Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Alim said a venomous snake bit Sajib in the late afternoon while he was working at a brinjal field in the area, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to a local snake charmer at first.

Following the deterioration of his condition, he was, later, taken to Bonpara Patwari General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP chairman added.





