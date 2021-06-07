Six electrocuted in five districts

Six people including a man and his nephew have been electrocuted in separate incidents in five districts- Laxmipur, Magura, Kurigram, Dinajpur and Jamalpur, in two days.

LAXMIPUR: A housewife was electrocuted in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

Deceased Fatema Begum, 45, was the wife of Shahab Uddin, a resident of Ward No. 8 area under Char Gazi Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Fatema came in contact with a live electric wire in front of his house in the area in the evening, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramgati Police Station (PS) Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A teenage boy of Mohammadpur Upazila in the district was electrocuted in Dhaka on Saturday evening.

Deceased Ahad Molla, 16, was the son of Rashid Molla, a resident of Bhatuadanga Village in the upazila. He was a SSC examinee from Chaubaria High School in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ahad Molla went to Dhaka for work purpose.

However, he came in contact with a live electric wire in the evening while working at a building in Mogbazar of Dhaka, which left him dead on the spot.

Mohammadpur PS OC Tarak Biswas confirmed the incident.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A farmer was electrocuted in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Hossain Ali, 55, was a resident of Madhyakashipur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Hossain came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon when he was putting wet clothes to dry on a GI wire, which left him dead on the spot.

Fulbari PS OC Razib Kumar Rai confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Birampur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sajib, 12, son of Shahinur, a resident of Mahmudpur Village under Birampur Municipality. He was a sixth grader at a local school in the area.

Local sources said Sajib came in contact with a live electric wire in the house in the area in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot.

JAMALPUR: A man and his nephew were electrocuted in Islampur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Ripon Akhand, 30 son of Abdur Rahim Akhand, and his nephew Alif Akhan, 12, residents of Mohammadpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the duo came in contact with a live electric wire when Ripon, a grocer, was working with a microphone at his shop at around 10am. They died on the spot.

Islampur PS OC Md Majedur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the bodies have been handed over to the family without autopsy as they did not lodge any complaint.





