Monday, 7 June, 2021, 9:32 PM
Home Countryside

Day-labourer killed in Bogura road accident

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, June 6: A day-labourer was killed in a road accident in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Yunus Ali, 45, son of Bellal Munshi, a resident of Kundais Village under Amrul Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a microbus hit Yunus Ali in Ariabazar area on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway in the morning while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.
Highway Police Camp In-Charge Baniul Anam confirmed the incident.


