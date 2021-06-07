Thrust on bringing all land owners under digital system



Feni Acting DC Sujan Chowdhury, as chief guest, inaugurating the Land Services Week on Sunday. photo: observer

The purpose of the Week is to introduce full-automation to land system in order to ensure hassle-free services.

The available services include online tax payment system, various land-related necessities, e-mutation and registration.

Upazila and union land offices are ready to provide advices accordingly. To get the e-service, ledger copy of land, NID, passport-size photo, mobile phone number and latest document of payment of land development tax are required.

FENI: Acting DC Sujan Chowdhury inaugurated the Week on the Sadar Upazila Land office premises of the district as chief guest.

The inaugural function was presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nasrin Sultana while Assistant Commissioner (AC) of the DC Office NM Abdullah Mamun moderated it.

It was attended by Additional DC (Overall) Golam Kibria as special guest. The address of welcome was delivered by AC (Land) Abdulah Mahmud Bhuiya. Among others, Surveyor of Sadar Upazila Office Nepal Chandra Dhar and Poura Land Officer Karimulla Mazumdar also spoke.

Speakers said, receiving land development tax through manual system will be closed from June 30. From now onward, land tax will be received on-line, they mentioned.

So they called for bringing all land owners under the digital system.

NOAKHALI: The Week was inaugurated by DC in the district. Opening the week-long services, DC Mohammed Khorshed Alam Khan said, the land services week is being observed with a view to reaching the digital-based land services to the doorstep of people and persuade them in this connection.

Additional DC (Revenue) Md Rabiul Hasan presided over the inaugural function. It was attended by Additional District Magistrate Tariqul Alam and representatives of different related offices.

PIROJPUR: The Week was inaugurated in the Sadar Upazila Land Office of the district town by Deputy Commissioner as chief guest. The function was also attended by Additional DC (Revenue) Md Humayun Kabir and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sanjoy Dey.

The inaugural function was organised by the Sadar Uazila Land Office.

THAKURGAON: DC office held a view-exchange meeting with local print and electronic media journalists on Saturday noon in order to make the Week a success.

The press briefing was organised in the conference room of the DC Office. It was presided over by DC D. KM Kamruzzaman Selim. A keynote paper was presented by Additional DC (Revenue) Kamrun Nahar.

Among others, Additional DC (Overall) Noor Kutubul Alam, Sadar UNO Abdullah Al Mamun, Sadar Upazila Land Officer Kamrul Islam Sohag, General Secretary of Jatiya Sangbadik Sangsta in Thakurgaon Asaduzaman Asad, journalists Abdul Latif, Kamrul Islam Rubayet and SM Jasim Uddin also spoke.







