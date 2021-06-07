11 more die of corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, June 6: Eleven more people died of coronavirus in the division on Friday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 592 here.

Meanwhile, 288 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 37,322 in the division.

A press release from the Rajshahi Divisional Health Department confirmed the information on Saturday.

The press release said the highest 318 patients have, so far, died in Bogura and the second highest 93 people died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 51 people died in Chapainawabganj, 45 in Naogaon, 27 in Natore, 12 in Joypurhat, 24 in Sirajganj and 22 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 31,840 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus till Saturday morning while 3,984 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.










