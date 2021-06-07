Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 June, 2021, 9:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US boosts Taiwan’s Covid-19 fight with 750,000 vaccine doses

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192

June 6: The United States will donate 750,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan as part of the country's plan to share shots globally, US Senator Tammy Duckworth said on Sunday, offering a much-needed boost to the island's fight against the       pandemic.
Taiwan is dealing with a spike in domestic cases but has been affected like many places by global vaccines shortages. Only around 3per cent of its 23.5 million people have been vaccinated, with most getting only the first shot of two needed.
Speaking at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport after arriving on a three-hour visit with fellow Senators Dan Sullivan and Christopher Coons, Duckworth said Taiwan would be getting 750,000 doses as part of the first tranche of US donations.
"It was critical to the United States that Taiwan be included in the first group to receive vaccines because we recognize your urgent need and we value this partnership," she said at a news conference after the group arrived from South Korea.
She did not give details of which vaccines Taiwan would get or when.
Taiwan has complained about China, which claims the democratically-ruled island as its own, trying to block the island from accessing vaccines internationally, which Beijing has denied.
Standing by Duckworth's side, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu thanked the United States for the donation.
"While we are doing our best to import vaccines, we must overcome obstacles to ensure that these life-saving medicines are delivered free from trouble from Beijing," he said.
Taiwan is 'completely susceptible' to the new Covid variants, professor says
China has offered Taiwan Chinese-made vaccines, but the government in Taipei has repeatedly expressed concern about their safety, and in any case cannot import them without changing Taiwanese law, which bans their import.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
In rare public outing, Trump denounces Fauci, China; dangles 2024 prospects
US, EU condemn Nigeria’s Twitter ban
US boosts Taiwan’s Covid-19 fight with 750,000 vaccine doses
Biden says will stand with European allies ahead of Putin summit
Eleven killed as roadside bomb hits Afghan bus
Trump blasts Facebook ban, teases return to White House
In rural India, fear of testing and vaccines hampers Covid-19 fight
India orders 300 million unapproved Covid jabs


Latest News
Newlywed bride found dead three days after marriage
Two siblings drown in Gazipur pond
BGMEA seeks central bank support for RMG sector
India announces free COVID shots for adults
India factory fire kills 14
Two bodies recovered in Ashulia
ACC blames other countries’ silence on money laundering
How ethnic killings exploded from an Ethiopian town
Tremor jolts Sylhet twice in 10 minutes
Govt slammed for vaccine uncertainty
Most Read News
Woman murdered at Sreenagar
Landslides kill two Rohingyas
Obituary
China to give 6 lakh more doses of vaccine as gift by June 13
DU female student found dead in Azimpur staff quarters
What is the role of multinationals in our RMG sector?
Bangladesh goes from basket case to rising star
BD lacks execution of environment protection laws, say green activists
Withdrawal of troops and fate of Afghanistan
Polythene: Threat to environmental protection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft