Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 June, 2021, 9:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Portugal's new wave of talent waiting in the wings behind Ronaldo

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203

Portugal's new wave of talent waiting in the wings behind Ronaldo

Portugal's new wave of talent waiting in the wings behind Ronaldo

LISBON, JUNE 6: Portugal begin the defence of their European title at Euro 2020 this month boasting a wealth of young attacking talent lining up behind veteran superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Andre Silva are part of a new wave of attack-minded players who will be pushing for the Portuguese to become the second nation to retain the European Championship after neighbours Spain.
After missing Euro 2016 through injury, 26-year-old Bernardo Silva has become a fixture in Portugal's starting XI, scoring seven goals in 54 appearances and providing the same dynamic, forward-thinking presence as for his club Manchester City.
Another of Portugal's Premier League stars Diogo Jota has recovered from injury just in time to take part in the Euro and played in Friday's goalless draw with Spain.
With six goals in 12 international appearances, the 24-year-old Liverpool forward has shown that he could replace Ronaldo up front just as easily as he can develop alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
Despite his average height (5ft 10in or 1.78m), he also managed to score three headed goals in 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Serbia and Luxembourg in March.
Touted as the successor to Ronaldo, Joao Felix has so far failed to fulfil his obvious potential, ending this season out of the Atletico Madrid starting line-up and at just 21 with the air of a player lost.
Breaks away from the Spanish capital with the national team have changed little, with Felix starting on the bench against Azerbaijan and Serbia in World Cup qualifying before being substituted before half-time by coach Fernando Santos against Luxembourg following a distracted performance.
He also made little impact in the 0-0 draw with Spain, which was played at Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano stadium.
"I don't think I've lost my talent. Talent tends to evolve and as a team player I believe I'm continuing to evolve," Felix said during preparation for the Euro.
Andre Silva meanwhile comes into the tournament off the back of his best ever season that put him in some exalted company in the goalscoring charts.
The 25-year-old scored 28 Bundesliga goals this term as Eintracht Frankfurt missed out on Champions League football by just a point, and he was fourth in the chase for the European Golden Shoe behind Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.
"I believe that I'm having the best period of my career both mentally and physically. I come here motivated and confident following the season I've just had," Andre Silva said after joining up with his national team.
However despite his record of 16 goals in 38 Portugal matches, he seems to be incompatible with Ronaldo, the pair proving ineffective against the modest resistance of Azerbaijan during a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Portugal's new wave of talent waiting in the wings behind Ronaldo
Japanese gymnastics star Uchimura books spot at fourth Olympics
Olympics-bound Indian wrestler suspended after dope test
Federer set for French Open pullout and end four-decade Paris stretch
Mueller, Hummels turn up volume for Germany's Euro 2020 bid
Sakkari happy to give karate the chop in French Open title pursuit
Osaka thanks fans for support after French Open departure
New Zealand set England 273 to win first Test after Taylor charge


Latest News
Newlywed bride found dead three days after marriage
Two siblings drown in Gazipur pond
BGMEA seeks central bank support for RMG sector
India announces free COVID shots for adults
India factory fire kills 14
Two bodies recovered in Ashulia
ACC blames other countries’ silence on money laundering
How ethnic killings exploded from an Ethiopian town
Tremor jolts Sylhet twice in 10 minutes
Govt slammed for vaccine uncertainty
Most Read News
Woman murdered at Sreenagar
Landslides kill two Rohingyas
Obituary
China to give 6 lakh more doses of vaccine as gift by June 13
DU female student found dead in Azimpur staff quarters
What is the role of multinationals in our RMG sector?
Bangladesh goes from basket case to rising star
BD lacks execution of environment protection laws, say green activists
Withdrawal of troops and fate of Afghanistan
Polythene: Threat to environmental protection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft