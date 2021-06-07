Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 June, 2021, 9:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Olympics-bound Indian wrestler suspended after dope test

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156

NEW DELHI, JUNE 6: Indian wrestler Sumit Malik has been provisionally suspended after failing a dope test, meaning he is likely to miss the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, local media reported.
Banned substance methylhexaneamine was found in the Commonwealth Games gold medallist's urine sample at a qualifier event in May in Sofia, the reports said Saturday.
The 125-kg freestyler's sample was collected by United World Wrestling which subsequently provisionally suspended Malik for six months until December 2021, the Times of India reported. The Wrestling Federation of India confirmed Malik's suspension, the Hindustan Times quoted assistant-secretary Vinod Tomar as saying.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Portugal's new wave of talent waiting in the wings behind Ronaldo
Japanese gymnastics star Uchimura books spot at fourth Olympics
Olympics-bound Indian wrestler suspended after dope test
Federer set for French Open pullout and end four-decade Paris stretch
Mueller, Hummels turn up volume for Germany's Euro 2020 bid
Sakkari happy to give karate the chop in French Open title pursuit
Osaka thanks fans for support after French Open departure
New Zealand set England 273 to win first Test after Taylor charge


Latest News
Newlywed bride found dead three days after marriage
Two siblings drown in Gazipur pond
BGMEA seeks central bank support for RMG sector
India announces free COVID shots for adults
India factory fire kills 14
Two bodies recovered in Ashulia
ACC blames other countries’ silence on money laundering
How ethnic killings exploded from an Ethiopian town
Tremor jolts Sylhet twice in 10 minutes
Govt slammed for vaccine uncertainty
Most Read News
Woman murdered at Sreenagar
Landslides kill two Rohingyas
Obituary
China to give 6 lakh more doses of vaccine as gift by June 13
DU female student found dead in Azimpur staff quarters
What is the role of multinationals in our RMG sector?
Bangladesh goes from basket case to rising star
BD lacks execution of environment protection laws, say green activists
Withdrawal of troops and fate of Afghanistan
Polythene: Threat to environmental protection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft