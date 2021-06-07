Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 June, 2021, 9:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sakkari happy to give karate the chop in French Open title pursuit

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157

PARIS, JUNE 6: Karate's loss was Greek tennis' gain when Maria Sakkari decided martial arts was not for her.
"When I was a child, I did swimming, running, ballet and even karate," Sakkari recalled.
"But I got kicked out of karate class on the first day I went because I was laughing so much. It all just seemed so funny to me.
"I only went because my brother Yannis went. He stayed but I didn't. There was no way I could have been a professional."
Fast forward to 2021 and the world number 18 is on the verge of reaching the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time.
The 25-year-old from Athens is following in the footsteps of her mother Angeliki who was a professional player on the WTA Tour, reaching the third round at the French Open in 1985 and 1987.
It took American legend Chris Evert to stop her mother, who played under her maiden name of Kanellopoulou, the first time in Paris.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Portugal's new wave of talent waiting in the wings behind Ronaldo
Japanese gymnastics star Uchimura books spot at fourth Olympics
Olympics-bound Indian wrestler suspended after dope test
Federer set for French Open pullout and end four-decade Paris stretch
Mueller, Hummels turn up volume for Germany's Euro 2020 bid
Sakkari happy to give karate the chop in French Open title pursuit
Osaka thanks fans for support after French Open departure
New Zealand set England 273 to win first Test after Taylor charge


Latest News
Newlywed bride found dead three days after marriage
Two siblings drown in Gazipur pond
BGMEA seeks central bank support for RMG sector
India announces free COVID shots for adults
India factory fire kills 14
Two bodies recovered in Ashulia
ACC blames other countries’ silence on money laundering
How ethnic killings exploded from an Ethiopian town
Tremor jolts Sylhet twice in 10 minutes
Govt slammed for vaccine uncertainty
Most Read News
Woman murdered at Sreenagar
Landslides kill two Rohingyas
Obituary
China to give 6 lakh more doses of vaccine as gift by June 13
DU female student found dead in Azimpur staff quarters
What is the role of multinationals in our RMG sector?
Bangladesh goes from basket case to rising star
BD lacks execution of environment protection laws, say green activists
Withdrawal of troops and fate of Afghanistan
Polythene: Threat to environmental protection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft