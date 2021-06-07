Sakkari happy to give karate the chop in French Open title pursuit

PARIS, JUNE 6: Karate's loss was Greek tennis' gain when Maria Sakkari decided martial arts was not for her.

"When I was a child, I did swimming, running, ballet and even karate," Sakkari recalled.

"But I got kicked out of karate class on the first day I went because I was laughing so much. It all just seemed so funny to me.

"I only went because my brother Yannis went. He stayed but I didn't. There was no way I could have been a professional."

Fast forward to 2021 and the world number 18 is on the verge of reaching the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The 25-year-old from Athens is following in the footsteps of her mother Angeliki who was a professional player on the WTA Tour, reaching the third round at the French Open in 1985 and 1987.

It took American legend Chris Evert to stop her mother, who played under her maiden name of Kanellopoulou, the first time in Paris. -AFP













