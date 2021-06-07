Bangladesh, India meeting in a nail-biter tonight



Bangladesh national football team head coach James Day, in presence of skipper Jamal Bhuiyan, attending a pre-match briefing on Sunday before taking on India in the in the Preliminary Joint Qualification round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup in Qatar. photo: BFF

A match between these neighbouring countries was always caused tension among the fans and the Monday-match is not different thing. Both sides said that the match between the two would be exciting as well as competitive.

India defender Adil Khan was a good witness of the last engagement of the two opponents as he scored a leveller for his side only three minutes before the long whistle when Bangladesh was all set to celebrate a long-awaited win against the neighbouring nation. The 1-1 match was played in October, 2019 in India. This defender said that he saw a much improved Bangladesh in the Afghanistan match in Thursday-night where Bangladesh had a 1-1 tie with Afghanistan. Adil said that the match against Bangladesh would be competitive.

Topu Barman of Bangladesh who scored the equaliser for the team in the Afghanistan match said that they were confident after the match and would try their best to win against India.

But, in the pre-match briefing, Bangladesh head coach James Day Jamie was practical. He knew the ranking deference between the two as Bangladesh was holding the 184th place on FIFA World Ranking while India was at the 105th place.

Considering all the facts, the coach said, "We are looking forward to the India match. We gain confidence from the Afghanistan match and we know that the India match is going to be a tough one. They (India) strikers played extremely well in the previous matches. If we want to win against them, we will have to play our best and we need have better plans. We are hoping for a good result tomorrow (Monday)"

