

Out of radar players need to play extraordinary cricket to get nt'l call

"The selection procedure is always same; those only will be considered who will perform," BCB Selector Abdur Razzak told journalists on Saturday.

The veteran orthodox assured that they are keeping eye on the players on the radar of the BCB and hardly sees any chance to bring in someone outside the radar if he might not show something charismatic.

"A player who is completely out of our radar, he has to do something extraordinary to get call in the national camp," the newly appointed selector said. "We'll consider someone, who will play in the national side," Razzak continued. "But if he plays one or two extraordinary matches among four, five or six games and I am going to take him in the team, it won't be wise," he explained his stance.

The ongoing Dhaka Premier Division Twenty20 Cricket League 2021 shows bowlers' dominance so far and batters hardly could swing their bat for big innings; and 171 of Old DOHS Sporting Club is the highest team total so far. Former spinner however, blamed rainy weather behind such low-scoring affairs. He said, "It's very tough to prepare batting wickets in existing weather condition". "Generally, batting wickets are prepared for T20 cricket but it's hardly possible now. You can't expect big score after downpour. It may happen but you can't anticipate," the experienced cricketer explained.

Bangladesh National Team will depart home for Harare in the last week of this month to play three-ODIs and as many T20i matches followed by one-off Test series. But Tigers are in continuous action for the last few months and have very congested international schedules in front. Australia will make their visit in Bangladesh soon after the Zimbabwe tour, followed by they will host England and New Zealand this year. So, considering the necessity of players' fiyness, will senior national players be given rest during Zimbabwe tour? Razzak however, denied all possibilities of experiments.

"Zimbabwe are not at all easy opponents on their home soil. We could term them easy opponents if the tournament may take place in Bangladesh. So, I'll never be agreed with such decision," he clarified his position.









