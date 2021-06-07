

Shakib breaks bio-secure bubble, BCB to investigate

"We are very disappointed hearing the incident," said BCB's Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) Chairman Kazi Inam Ahmed.

"Both the CCDM and the BCB have taken the issue very seriously. The health security of teams, players, and officials comes first to us," he added.

"We've invested a huge sum of money and efforts to ensure the bio-secure bubble," he said further.

The issue is under investigation and necessary steps alongside precautionary measure will be taken," warned Ahmed.

It was June 4 and Mohammedans had no schedule to practice on that day but still Shakib had come to ground and practiced individually at the Academy Ground of the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium breaking team's bio security policy, for which team Mo0hammedal will undergo BCB's investigation.







