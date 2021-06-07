New poor not mentioned in budget: Debapriya

The budget does not mention the new poor in the wake of the global pandemic coronavirus as there are no guidelines on the statistics of the new poor people. "We do not think that there is anything for them in the budget," said Convener of the Citizens' Platform and Fellow of the CPD, Debapriya Bhattacharya.

In key note speech Debapriya Bhattacharya said, "The proposed budget for 2021-2022 does not say anything about what should be done for th'e newly impoverished people in the pandemic." The proposed budget states that the government will spend 10.5 percent of GDP on poverty alleviation, up from 10 percent in the previous fiscal.

However, according to our review, the government spending on poverty alleviation will not increase in real terms. So how is the budget allocated for the new poor? he questioned. In his presentation, he said, "The minimum poverty line in the country has risen from 10 percent to 15 percent. In some cases that is likely to be more than 35 to 43 percent. It has been said in one place of the proposed budget that 1 million youths had been employed in the technology sector but we did not know, he said.

CPD Fellow Mustafizur Rahman said, "In order to give priority to the large backward population, first of all, proper data is necessary, which is not in the budget."









