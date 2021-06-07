BNP demands emergency relief operation in Yaas-hit areas



In a statement, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the low-lying areas in 27 coastal upazilas in Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Barishal, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, Barguna, Bhola, Noakhali and Laxmipur districts were flooded as the weak dams were damaged by the Cyclone Yaas. "Houses, croplands, export-oriented fish resources, educational institutions and roads were severely damaged, putting the lives and livelihoods of lakhs of people in various coastal areas at stake," he said.

The BNP leader said many people in those areas have become unemployed, losing their means of income. "People are now passing through an indescribable miserable life there due to the negligence and indecision of the government."

He said people have been infected with various diseases because of the acute shortage of food and pure drinking water. "People are starving there for lack of money and food. But the government is as indifferent as ever to ease the suffering of the people of these regions, which is very condemnable and heart touching."

Fakhrul said the government has not yet started emergency relief operations in the coastal areas. "The government has repeatedly been assuring the people, affected by the cyclone Aila, Amphan and other devastating ones in the last one decade, of taking measures to construct sustainable embankments and provide jobs to the unemployed people in the coastal areas. "But it has no reflection in practice." -UNB







