BNP demands emergency relief operation in Yaas-hit areas

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at a discussion arranged by the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Muktijuddha Dal to mark the 40th death anniversary of the founder of the BNP Ziaur Rahman at the National Press Club on Sunday. photo : Observer

Stating that many people going through untold sufferings in cyclone Yaas-affected 27 coastal upazilas, BNP on Sunday urged the government to distribute necessary relief materials among them immediately. Besides, the party demanded reconstruction of embankments, houses, roads and educational institutions damaged by the cyclone and tidal surge in the coastal areas.
In a statement, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the low-lying areas in 27 coastal upazilas in Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Barishal, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, Barguna, Bhola, Noakhali and Laxmipur districts were flooded as the weak dams were damaged by the Cyclone Yaas. "Houses, croplands, export-oriented fish resources, educational institutions and roads were severely damaged, putting the lives and livelihoods of lakhs of people in various coastal areas at stake," he said.
The BNP leader said many people in those areas have become unemployed, losing their means of income. "People are now passing through an indescribable miserable life there due to the negligence and indecision of the government."
He said people have been infected with various diseases because of the acute shortage of food and pure drinking water. "People are starving there for lack of money and food. But the government is as indifferent as ever to ease the suffering of the people of these regions, which is very condemnable and heart touching."
Fakhrul said the government has not yet started emergency relief operations in the coastal areas. "The government has repeatedly been assuring the people, affected by the cyclone Aila, Amphan and other devastating ones in the last one decade, of taking measures to construct sustainable embankments and provide jobs to the unemployed people in the coastal areas. "But it has no reflection in practice."     -UNB


