Govt seeks active involvement of int'l organizations at Bhasan Char

The government sought international organizations, including the UNHCR's active involvement at Bhasan Char to ensure all inhabitable arrangements and fundamental rights for the Rohingya people forcibly displaced from Myanmar.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus made the call at a meeting with the ambassadors, high commissioners and heads of delegations of various international organizations stationed in Dhaka on Sunday at the Prime Minister's Office. Ambassadors and high commissioners of various countries including USA, UK, Japan, Australia, France, Canada and the Netherlands as well as heads of delegations of international organisations like European Union and UNHCR joined the meeting.

At the meeting, the Principal Secretary said the environment developed by the government at Bhashan Char to relocate the Rohingyas is being praised by international communities and assured of doing everything possible to ensure every basic need for the Rohingyas that included livable accommodation. During the meeting Dr Kaikaus discussed Rohingya issues with them and informed that the government had taken initiative to shift 80,000 more Rohingyas staying at various camps in Cox's Bazar to Bhashanchar within the shortest possible time. "They discussed the Rohingya issues," Deputy Press Secretary to the Prime Minister KM Shakhawat Moon told the reporters.

