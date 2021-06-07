Video
Monday, 7 June, 2021
Home Back Page

Students of 7 colleges hand in memo to DU VC

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
DU Correspondent

Students of seven Dhaka University affiliated colleges on Sunday gave a memorandum to Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, demanding reopening of residential halls.
Three representatives of the agitating students met the VC at VC's office on Sunday and handed over the memorandum.
The memorandum included three-point demand of the students of seven colleges.
The demands include announcing a road map to reopening of schools, colleges and universities in compliance with hygiene rules, publishing an academic calendar with plans for educational programmes (classes, exams, results) for students of all years, publishing exam routines with adequate preparation time and taking examinations after reopening of halls.
Asked what the vice-chancellor said after handing over the memorandum, Shahinur Sumi, one of the three delegates, told reporters that the VC said they would look into the matter. The agitating students will hold a solidarity rally at Nilkhet intersection on June 11 at 4 pm. Sumi confirmed this matter to the Daily Observer.






