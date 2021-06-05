

No trace of key suspect yet

Musa's name surfaced several days after the murder of Mitu. He used to work as a police source for SP Babul Akhter when the latter was in charge of the Detective Branch of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP).

Musa is listed as a fugitive in the police register. However Panna Akter, wife of missing accused Kamrul Islam Sikder Musa, has claimed that Musa was nabbed by 22 members of DB police 17 days after the killing Mitu from Kathghar junction in front of her. He has been missing since then.

Panna Akter, filed the GD with Rangunia Police

Station on Tuesday afternoon fearing an attempt on her life after submitting testimony in Mitu muder case at a court in the port city on Monday, said Rangunia Police Station OC Mahbub Milky. Panna Akter is also a female witness in the murder case.

Panna earlier told the media that Musa got involved in the killing following pressure from Babul. She said the same before the court on Monday, said IO Santosh.

Panna said she had remained silent to this day for the safety of her children. Now she wants to know Musa's whereabouts. "It's important to find Musa for the sake of the case too," Panna said.

Mitu Murder Case fate depends on trial. Investigators said they had found evidence of Babul Akter's direct link behind the daylight murder of his wife Mitu.

Babul Akter has finally acknowledged the key suspect Kamrul Islam Shikdar Musa as his source, the investigators of the case say.

Meanwhile, Babul Aktar didn't give any confessional statement admitting his guilt at the judge's room under Section 164, following a five-day long interrogation in police custody. Later Babul Aktar was sent to jail.

Mitu was hacked and shot dead near the GEC Intersection in Chattogram on the morning of June 5, 2016 while she was taking her son to school. It happened a few days after Babul had joined the police headquarters in Dhaka, following promotion and transfer.

PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumder said at a press conference at the PBI headquarters last month, "The PBI has found evidence that Babul Akter was involved in the murder of Mitu,"

About five years after the murder, Mitu's father Mosharraf Hossain, a former police officer, filed a new case against his son-in-law with Panchlaish Police Station in Chattogram.

The other accused are - Md Kamrul Islam Shikdar alias Musa (40), Ehteshamul Hoque (41), Md Motaleb Mia (27), Md Anwar Hossain (28), Md Khairul Islam (28), Md Saidul Islam Shikdar (45), and Shahjahan Mia (28).

The plaintiff in the case statement claimed that Babul got involved in an extramarital affair with an NGO worker named Gayatri Amar Singh while he was posted in Cox's Bazar as additional police super and this sparked off a rift between the relationship of Mitu and Babul. Gayatri is now living in an European country, according to PBI.







The investigators are yet to find out who were behind the disappearance of Kamrul Sikder Musa, who was 'directly involved' in the killing of Mahmuda Akter Mitu, wife of former superintendent of police Babul Akter. Musa was a "close source" for Babul.Musa's name surfaced several days after the murder of Mitu. He used to work as a police source for SP Babul Akhter when the latter was in charge of the Detective Branch of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP).Musa is listed as a fugitive in the police register. However Panna Akter, wife of missing accused Kamrul Islam Sikder Musa, has claimed that Musa was nabbed by 22 members of DB police 17 days after the killing Mitu from Kathghar junction in front of her. He has been missing since then.Panna Akter, filed the GD with Rangunia PoliceStation on Tuesday afternoon fearing an attempt on her life after submitting testimony in Mitu muder case at a court in the port city on Monday, said Rangunia Police Station OC Mahbub Milky. Panna Akter is also a female witness in the murder case.Panna earlier told the media that Musa got involved in the killing following pressure from Babul. She said the same before the court on Monday, said IO Santosh.Panna said she had remained silent to this day for the safety of her children. Now she wants to know Musa's whereabouts. "It's important to find Musa for the sake of the case too," Panna said.Mitu Murder Case fate depends on trial. Investigators said they had found evidence of Babul Akter's direct link behind the daylight murder of his wife Mitu.Babul Akter has finally acknowledged the key suspect Kamrul Islam Shikdar Musa as his source, the investigators of the case say.Meanwhile, Babul Aktar didn't give any confessional statement admitting his guilt at the judge's room under Section 164, following a five-day long interrogation in police custody. Later Babul Aktar was sent to jail.Mitu was hacked and shot dead near the GEC Intersection in Chattogram on the morning of June 5, 2016 while she was taking her son to school. It happened a few days after Babul had joined the police headquarters in Dhaka, following promotion and transfer.PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumder said at a press conference at the PBI headquarters last month, "The PBI has found evidence that Babul Akter was involved in the murder of Mitu,"About five years after the murder, Mitu's father Mosharraf Hossain, a former police officer, filed a new case against his son-in-law with Panchlaish Police Station in Chattogram.The other accused are - Md Kamrul Islam Shikdar alias Musa (40), Ehteshamul Hoque (41), Md Motaleb Mia (27), Md Anwar Hossain (28), Md Khairul Islam (28), Md Saidul Islam Shikdar (45), and Shahjahan Mia (28).The plaintiff in the case statement claimed that Babul got involved in an extramarital affair with an NGO worker named Gayatri Amar Singh while he was posted in Cox's Bazar as additional police super and this sparked off a rift between the relationship of Mitu and Babul. Gayatri is now living in an European country, according to PBI.