BNP sees darkness in daylight, says Quader on budget

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday claimed that the budget of Tk 6 lakh crore given by the government during the pandemic crisis has been appreciated by all quarters.
He also said, "During the coronavirus crisis, the budget has been made by giving priority to social security, life and livelihood, giving priority to people of all walks of life by increasing the social safety net."
The AL general secretary gave this reaction about the budget at AL's central party office of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday proposed a budget of Tk 6,03,681 crore
for the fiscal year 2021-22 in Parliament.
Obaidul Quader said, "The budget has been announced to ensure the participation of the people in times of pandemic crisis. This budget has been made with a view giving impetus to life and livelihood in Corona Pandemic, ensuring realistic, timely, business-friendly, investment-friendly and general public-friendly planks. It is a realistic budget in times of crisis. Various quarters have already praised the budget."
Obaidul Quader said in response to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's criticism about the budget, "On this day of the budget, they are seeing the darkness in the glittering light of the full moon."
"They are talking nonsense. Their budget speeches are the manoeuvre of blind hate speech. They don't see anything good. In daylight they see darkness. This is the vision of the BNP. The party never sees anything better. Even though they have eyes, they wear black glasses of Hawa Bhaban. That's why the real picture is not captured in their black glasses," he added.


