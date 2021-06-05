Video
Budget meant for those who help govt stay in power: BNP

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said this year's budget was made for those who helped the government to stay in power illegally.
Mirza Fakhrul made the allegation while giving his party's reaction to the proposed budget in parliament.
"This year's budget is nothing but a fictional and paper budget," Fakhrul Islam said.
The government will not be able to implement this budget in any way. Common people have been deprived and the corrupt people have been given priority in the budget, he said.
The budget has neglected the expected incentives
for the poor and workers who have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic period.
Many countries allocate 10 to 20 percent of their budget for the incentives, but the government allocation is less than 2 percent in this sector. It's nothing but an eye wash, Fakhrul Islam said.
BNP General Secretary expressed his displeasure over the allocation for unemployed returnees from the cities to the villages and unemployed migrant people in the country.
He also highlighted scarce allocation for the human resource and education development sectors.
"No roadmap has been given to include the middle class in the social security sector, which has disappointed the large portion of our society."
As the garment sector plays a key role in the development of Bangladesh assistance should be continued in the export sector including garments. Alternative markets need to be explored to diversify exports.
Ongoing global epidemic prevention and coronavirus treatment should have been ensured by spending 5pc of the GDP in the health sector. Dedicated infectious disease hospitals should be established in every district, said BNP Secretary General.
The BNP Secretary General said the budget is not just a matter of raising and spending government money. Monetary policy is more important.
"Monetary policy depends on the political decisions of a government. But the present budget shows lacks of the government's far-sighted decision,  Mirza Fakhrul also said.


