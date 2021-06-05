Students demand withdrawal of 15pc VAT on private univs

Students of several private universities and medical colleges demanded withdrawal of VAT on private educational institutions.

The government imposed a 15 percent VAT on private universities, medical, dental and engineering colleges, including the ones offering IT education in the budget.

Protesting the imposition of new VAT, the students brought out a procession in front of National Press Club on Thursday night.

On behalf of the students, at least 10 students from six private universities demanded removal of the tax on educational institutions and demanded 8 percent of total GDP's allocation for the education sector.

They made the demand in a press conference at Madhur Canteen of Dhaka University at around 2 pm.

They gave an ultimatum to the government to press home their demand by June 10. "Otherwise, tougher movement will be waged," warned Mukto Rezwan, an organizer of the movement.

Mukto Rezwan read out

a written statement saying that it is explicitly mentioned in the Private Universities Act-2010 that the private universities will be conducted as complete non-profitable institutions.

According to the act, the profit the owner of private universities is making is totally illegal.

The government is creating opportunity to receive this illegal profit and make this illegal profit legal by proposing 15% VAT on private educational institutions, the statement said.

This budget in no way is an education-friendly budget, he said,

Besides, the protesters demanded the UGC checks the income and expenditure account of the private universities to formulate a same tuition fee policy in all private universities considering the socio-economic condition of the country.







