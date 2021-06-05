Deadly Indian virus variant Delta found in BD: IEDCR

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said the deadly Indian variant was found in 80 percent of Covid-19 patients in the country.

Corona infection of Indian Delta variant is spreading in the country. Indian variants have also been found in the border districts of Chapainawabganj and Nawabganj in Dhaka.

A recent genome sequencing test conducted by IEDCR found that 80 percent of coronavirus infections in the country are Indian delta variants.

This information was given in a notification regarding the community infection of Corona Delta variant in the country published on the website of IEDCR on Thursday. It said IEDCR is routinely conducting data searches, contact tracing and genome sequencing of suspected patients in highly infected areas of the corona.

IEDCR has completed genome sequencing of 50 samples. Of these samples, 40 (80 percent) samples were identified as delta variants, while eight (16 per cent) samples were identified as beta variants (South African variants).

Delta variants were identified in 15 of the 17 samples collected from Chapainawabganj district and in all seven samples collected from Gopalganj district.

Delta variants were found in all three samples collected from Khulna city and in two of the four samples collected from Dhaka city.

Delta variants were found in seven samples in Nawabganj Upazila of Dhaka district. Besides, three other residents of different districts affected by the Delta variant from India are undergoing treatment in Chuadanga and Khulna.

Eight of the Delta variant victims have a history of traveling to India and 18 have a history of coming in contact with people back from abroad.

Another 14 (35 percent) patients did not have any history of coming in contact with a person back from abroad.

IEDCR further said community infection of corona delta variant exists in Bangladesh. The rate of transmission of the virus in Bangladesh is increasing in other districts including the border areas of the country.

In order to prevent the spread of infection in the country, IEDCR requires everyone to use masks properly as well as other hygiene measures (such as avoiding unnecessary travel, avoiding crowded areas, keeping a distance from others and washing hands with soap and water regularly) to prevent the spread of other variants in the country.







