Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 June, 2021, 4:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid-19 positivity rate crosses 10pc mark

34 die, 1,887 infected in a day

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Staff Correspondent

Thirty-four people died of Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With this, the total number of deaths in the country has reached 12,758 and the death rate stands at 1.58 per cent.
As many as 1,887 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the number of people infected to 8,07,867, the release added.
The current positivity rate is 10.40 per cent while the total positivity rate
stands at 13.42 per cent.
A total of 18,151 samples were tested at 509 labs across the country in the past 24 hours (till 8:00am on Friday).
At least 1,723 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,47,758 and the recovery rate at 92.56 percent.
Among the deceased,, 20 were men while 14 women. Of them, 31 died at hospitals while three at home. Nine of the deceased were in Dhaka Division, six in Chattogram, five each in Rajshahi, Khulna, and Rangpur, three in Sylhet, and one was in Barishal divisions.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,201 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,557 were women.
 The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.  
However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,718,849 lives and infected 172,963,233 people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.
As many as 155,691,082 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MCCI terms budget forward looking in many aspects
No trace of key suspect yet
BNP sees darkness in daylight, says Quader on budget
Budget meant for those who help govt stay in power: BNP
Students demand withdrawal of 15pc VAT on private univs
Deadly Indian virus variant Delta found in BD: IEDCR
Covid-19 positivity rate crosses 10pc mark
Budget based on weak assumption: CPD


Latest News
Planning Minister's mobile phone mugger identified
23 cattle markets in capital for Eid-ul-Azha
Serum gets govt nod to produce Sputnik vaccine in India
10 killed in lightning strikes in four dists
Man held for rape attempt in Madaripur
7-day lockdown imposed in Noakhali municipality
Girl’s body found in Chatkhil
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 10 cr in five months
BCL Football: Fortis beat NoFel 2-1
India's recoveries exceed new cases
Most Read News
Earthquakes in Sylhet: What we need to do
Israel-Palestine conflict: Psychology of ‘being sacred’
Prices up, prices down
Devon Conway's debut ton will be remembered for many years: Coach
The dirty half dozen and a never-ending crime
Tk 603,681cr budget proposal for 2021-22FY placed in JS
General students of seven colleges affiliated to DU stage a demonstration at NIlkhet
President Abdul Hamid signs the proposed Finance Bill for the 2021-22 fiscal year
Imran Khan promised press freedom in Pakistan, now journalists are under attack
Link between tobacco and mental health
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft