Covid-19 positivity rate crosses 10pc mark

Thirty-four people died of Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With this, the total number of deaths in the country has reached 12,758 and the death rate stands at 1.58 per cent.

As many as 1,887 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the number of people infected to 8,07,867, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 10.40 per cent while the total positivity rate

stands at 13.42 per cent.

A total of 18,151 samples were tested at 509 labs across the country in the past 24 hours (till 8:00am on Friday).

At least 1,723 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,47,758 and the recovery rate at 92.56 percent.

Among the deceased,, 20 were men while 14 women. Of them, 31 died at hospitals while three at home. Nine of the deceased were in Dhaka Division, six in Chattogram, five each in Rajshahi, Khulna, and Rangpur, three in Sylhet, and one was in Barishal divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,201 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,557 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,718,849 lives and infected 172,963,233 people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

As many as 155,691,082 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







