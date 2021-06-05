16 more die of C-19 at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in a day

RAJSHAHI, June 4: As many as 16 Covid patients have died in the past 24 hours at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), health officials said on Friday.

This is the highest single-day death toll recorded in the hospital to date.

Hospital Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said 10 of the deceased were Covid-19 positive patients while the rest six showed symptoms of the virus.

Of the deceased, nine were from Chapainawab-ganj district, six from Rajshahi and one was from Naogaon district, according to the hospital authorities.

With the fresh deaths, the district's fatality count has reached 93 since May

24. Of them, 56 were confirmed Covid patients.

In the past 24 hours, some 32 people have been admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 symptoms. Of them, 15 patients are from Chapainawabganj, 13 from Rajshahi district, three from Pabna and one from Natore district, hospital sources said.

The authorities in some districts, including Rajshahi, have already imposed strict restrictions for a week to contain the spread of coronavirus.

This was after the government recently empowered the district authorities to impose restrictions in their respective areas.

Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil announced the restrictions on Wednesday afternoon. No one will be allowed to step out of the house from 7:00pm to 6:00am in Rajshahi until June 9 unless there's an emergency, according to the order m

All business establishments will remain shut and no vehicles are allowed to ply the roads except those providing emergency services. However, restaurants and traders can provide their services online.

On May 31, Bangladesh Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said, "District administrations have been given the power to enforce lockdown in their respective areas if the Covid situation worsens there."

Due to the recent rise in Covid infections in the districts bordering India, district administrations have imposed lockdowns in Khulna, Satkhira and parts of Naogaon districts too. -UNB







